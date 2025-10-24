'Want to take it one step further' - Bosch on SA's push for maiden ODI World Cup final

South Africa were the second team to qualify for the semi-final of the Women's World Cup 2025 , and did so with two league games still to play. They have been on a remarkable run in ICC tournaments in recent years - reaching the semi-finals of the ODI World Cup in 2017 and 2022, and of the T20 World Cup in 2020 and 2023. They were also runners-up at the T20 World Cup last year.

Batter Anneke Bosch felt that the recent experience of making the knockouts puts South Africa in good stead to make their maiden ODI World Cup final. They will play their last league game of the competition against Australia at the Holkar Stadium on Saturday . The winner will head to Navi Mumbai for the semi-final against India, while the losing team will face England in Guwahati in the first semi-final.

"We've been really good at being consistent in big tournaments, and different players doing well at different stages of the tournament," Bosch said. "It's just something that works for us when we get to tournaments like these and motivates us to do well. Reaching a couple of semi-finals in the [recent] past just gives us more confidence.

"But now obviously we want to take it one step further because in the ODI World Cup, we haven't [reached the final] before. So, it would mean a lot to us - and that's what you compete for and what you're here for - to make it to the final and, hopefully, lift the trophy. The fact that we have participated in a couple of semifinals now just helps us to deal with that pressure."

Masabata Klaas, What has helped South Africa continue to perform well is a settled core. Twelve players in the current World Cup squad have been part of the T20 World Cup squads in 2023 and 2024. Bowlers Ayabonga Khaka Tumi Sekhukhune and Nonkululeko Mlaba have been consistent fixtures in the national side since the 2022 ODI World Cup.

And it's not just the senior women who have enjoyed success at World Cups. The men's team reached the final of the T20 World Cup last year and the semi-final of the Champions Trophy earlier this year. The Under-19 women's side were runners-up at their T20 World Cup earlier this year, while the men's Under-19 team made the semi-finals in 2024.

"It's a combination of a lot of things," Bosch said of the winning culture. "We are a massive sporting nation and we love to play for the country, and make the country and the people back at home proud. [A key factor is] our resilience and the way we come together as a country in big tournaments like these. We play for each other and we play for people back at home."