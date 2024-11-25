Bumrah on Jaiswal: 'Probably his best Test innings because he left the ball well'

"Out of all these innings, he [Jaiswal] had a great start to his career," Bumrah told the host broadcaster. "But the way he played in the last innings was probably his best Test innings so far because he left the ball. He has an attacking nature, but he left the ball well and played long. That really helped us."

Jaiswal broke several records on his way to 161, one of which was becoming the second player to convert his first four centuries into 150-plus scores . He bounced back after a duck in the first innings, playing a patient innings in tricky conditions, putting up a 201-run opening stand with KL Rahul. Jaiswal is just 15 Tests into his career and averages 58.07.

Kohli, coming into this series on the back of averaging 15.50 over three home Tests against New Zealand, brought up his century in 143 balls to lift India's total to 487 for 6 declared, setting Australia a massive 534 target.

"Virat coming back in form... I didn't see him out of form at all because sometimes you play on challenging wickets, it's difficult to judge if the batsman is in form or not," Bumrah said. "But he was looking very good in the nets. So yeah, hopefully he'll build up on the confidence and go from strength to strength."

After being bowled out for 150 on day one, India came back strongly with the ball thanks in particular to an excellent bowling display from their captain. Bumrah revealed what he said to his team at the end of their first innings.

"We were put under pressure in the first innings, but the way we responded after that, I'm really very proud of the team," Bumrah said.

"I played here in 2018, so I remember that when you start here, the wicket is a little soft and then becomes quicker and quicker. So I was relying on that experience. Obviously this wicket was a little less spicy than the last one that I played here, but we were really well prepared.