Healy out of New Zealand tour but confidence over ODI World Cup

Australia captain Alyssa Healy will miss next month's T20I tour of New Zealand, but there is "no doubt" over her status for the ODI World Cup as she rehabilitates after a wretched run of injuries.

With Healy absent as expected due to a foot injury, Melbourne Renegades wicketkeeper-batter Nicole Faltum has been called up in Australia's 14-player squad for the three-match series starting in Auckland on March 21.

Tahlia McGrath will captain with Ashleigh Gardner to be her deputy, while Beth Mooney will again take the gloves in Healy's absence.

Faltum, 25, has yet to play international cricket but is coming off a strong season for WBBL champions Renegades and captained the Governor-General's XI against England in January . She beat out Tahlia Wilson and Maddy Darke for the New Zealand tour.

"We just see Nic slightly ahead of the others, particularly for the T20 format," Australia chief selector Shawn Flegler told reporters. "It's really unlikely that she will play. Obviously, Beth will take the gloves for this tour and she did a really good job during the Ashes replacing Alyssa.

"But we just thought it was a great opportunity for Nicole to come in and be around the group, train with them and get to see the environment first hand."

Healy, who turns 35 in March, was not named in the squad due to the stress fracture in her right foot. She missed the T20I portion of the Women's Ashes and had to prove her fitness for the MCG Test before playing as a specialist middle-order batter.

Healy had ruptured her plantar fascia in her foot at the T20 World Cup in October last year which saw her miss Australia's final group match and the semi-final against South Africa. She also suffered a knee injury in the early stages of the WBBL which meant she missed the remainder of the season and the subsequent ODI series against India.

Healy had to skip the ongoing Women's Premier League, but a return to the field could take place at the women's Hundred ahead of an ODI series in India in September that runs straight into the World Cup.

"My understanding is that there's no doubt that she'll get through to the World Cup, that's for sure," Flegler said. "She's had a complicated last couple of years with some different injuries that's been related to foot...some Achilles and stuff.

Nicole Faltum will be part of her first Australia tour • Getty Images

"We certainly don't want to rush it. As far as I'm aware, there's no risk that she'll miss out on that World Cup."

Allrounder Sophie Molineux will continue to be on the sidelines as she recovers from a knee injury that ruled her out of the multiformat Ashes series. "We want to make sure that she's right for that World Cup, we think she'll be an important member of that side," Flegler said.

"When she came back into the team, she played a really good role for us across all formats. We're not going to rush her back. It's a bit of a complex injury, but we want to make sure that she's good to go in September."

But there is no set timeline for Tayla Vlaeminck , who dislocated her bowling shoulder just moments into Australia's T20 World Cup match against Pakistan last October. She is hoped to return at some stage next summer.

Australia will enter the T20 series against New Zealand in high spirits after their historic 16-0 Ashes triumph. But Australia should feel extra motivated facing the reigning world champions on their turf in what will be rare matches in the format ahead of next year's T20 World Cup in England.

"We were really disappointed with how the T20 World Cup ended for us, and New Zealand did extremely well to win that World Cup," Flegler said. "It's a great chance for us to go up against them. There's always a great rivalry against New Zealand and I'm sure they'll be keen to play well against us.

"We don't have that many T20s leading into the next T20 World Cup, so every opportunity we get is really important to keep trying those different combinations and getting players used to those positions that they are now in."