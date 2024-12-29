Allrounder Reddy wants more: 'Not happy with the way I'm bowling'

"I haven't given a thought like that, but I know some people doubted me," the 21-year-old allrounder said at the end of day four. "Like such a youngster who played IPL, who came here, and he can't perform in such a big series, and I know a lot of people talk about that. I just want to make them feel wrong about what they have said about me, and that's what I'm doing, I want to make people know that I'm here to give my 100% for Indian team."

Reddy also looked back to the end of day three when, in front of more than 80,000 fans and his team watching from the dugout, he hit Scott Boland down the ground for four to bring up his hundred. He also expressed his thanks to the No. 11 batter Mohammed Siraj for helping him get there by getting through the last three balls of the previous over from Pat Cummins.

"It was such a grateful moment for me, I've been watching Virat [Kohli] since childhood and making him as my idol, and grown up, now finally I played with him, he scored a hundred when I was in non-strike [in Perth], I felt so happy, and I scored a hundred when he appreciated me, he came to me and said that you really played well, you get the team back in the game, I felt so happy for that, I always dreamed about this moment, and finally when he talked with me that's the best moment for me.

"And yeah, I don't know, the crowd went crazy after Siraj's last ball defence, even my century was not that loud I guess, but I really loved the way Siraj came and approached three balls and I should thank him for making my 100."

Reddy's strokeplay - particularly down the ground - has been eye-catching but he's done other little things that have garnered attention as well, like how he tried to negate Australia's most disciplined bowler by stepping out of his crease.

"I would say Boland is a more consistent bowler, and I just want to change his line and length so that it will be easy for me when he is bowling," Reddy said. "I don't have to be on my crease, so I can move on a little bit forward and I can adjust to the bowler, that's what I tried and it's been working."

Mohammed Siraj did his little bit to help Nitish Kumar Reddy to his hundred • Associated Press

Having arrived in Australia with the India A side in early November, winning his first Test cap in Perth, and top-scoring for India in four innings, it's been a brilliant start to Reddy's batting career but he's conscious that he's not done enough with his second skill. Reddy has picked up three wickets from four Tests at an average of 49 and economy rate of 4.22.

"My expectations [at the start of the tour] was to be a pure allrounder, and I know still I need to work a little bit more on my bowling, I'm still not happy with the way I'm bowling, and I hope that I come back strong in bowling, and I want to fulfil that allrounder slot in the coming days.