Bumrah and Rohit back as MI bowl first against RCB

RCB would have fielded first as well despite a soothing sea breeze at the Wankhede Stadium, which is believed to make dew unlikely. RCB made no change to the side that lost to Gujarat Titans five days ago.

With two wins in three games, RCB started the clash at No. 3 on the points table. MI desperately needed the return of Bumrah after three losses in the first four matches. Two of the most followed IPL teams, these sides have not made for a close head-to-head contest. MI lead RCB 21-13 in contests against each other. However, RCB have won four of the last six matches against MI. At Wankhede, MI have won the last six matches against RCB.