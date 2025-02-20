Jamie Smith to bat at No.3 vs Australia

Jamie Smith will bat at No. 3 for the first time in his ODI career and keep wicket for England in their Champions Trophy opener against Australia in Lahore on Saturday.

Joe Root has been England's first-choice No. 3 for the best part of a decade, but slid down to No. 4 in the final match of their recent ODI series in India - which they lost 3-0 - and will retain that role against Australia. Smith has only batted at No. 5 or 6 in his seven-match ODI career to date, but will be thrown into a new role in his first match at an ICC event.

England struggled to balance their side after Jacob Bethell's injury in India, looking one batter light in the second ODI and short on bowling in the third. They have retained their batting-heavy balance for the start of the Champions Trophy, with Liam Livingstone carded at No. 7, which means that Livingstone and Root will have to share 10 overs between them.

Root has batted at No. 4 in 56 of his 163 ODIs innings, but the vast majority were in the early years of his international career. The decision to bat Smith at No. 3 means that England's engine room of Root, Harry Brook and Jos Buttler will bat from No. 4-6 rather than No. 3-5, bolstering their middle order after a series of collapses in India.

Smith only played two of England's eight games on their white-ball tour to India after sustaining a calf injury which ruled him out of the end of the T20I series and all three ODIs. But he has been declared fit to face Australia, and will take the gloves ahead of Phil Salt - who will open with Ben Duckett - and Buttler.

Brydon Carse has also been passed fit after a toe injury ruled him out of the second and third India ODIs, and has been picked ahead of Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton and Saqib Mahmood. He will bat at No. 8 and is England's third seamer, with Jofra Archer and Mark Wood set to share the new ball.

Australia's Champions Trophy squad has been depleted by the late withdrawals of five senior players: Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Marsh (all injured), plus Marcus Stoinis (retired from ODIs) and Mitchell Starc (personal reasons). The two sides last met in the format at the end of the 2024 English summer, with Australia winning the series 3-2.