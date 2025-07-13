India take four wickets as batting gets tough at Lord's

Lunch England 387 and 98 for 4 (Root 17*, Stokes 2*, Siraj 2-11) lead India 387 by 98 runs

India seized control with four wickets on an enthralling fourth morning at Lord's, nipping an England counterattack led by Harry Brook in the bud along the way.

Siraj struck again when he pinned Ollie Pope lbw, although it took an India review to confirm his dismissal.

Bumrah bowled beautifully without reward, exploiting uneven bounce and keeping Zak Crawley on edge after a face-off the previous evening between Crawley and Shubman Gill, who was incensed by England's time-wasting in what became the solitary over of the innings on day three.

Mohammed Siraj got up close and personal with Ben Duckett after dismissing him • Associated Press

Bumrah returned towards the end of the fourth morning and remained wicketless but England were in all sorts of bother.

Nitish Kumar Reddy had relieved him after his iniital spell midway through the session and removed Crawley for the second time in the match, a loose drive outside off stump gathered by Yashasvi Jaiswal at gully.

Brook livened up England's hopes ramping Akash Deep for back-to-back fours before launching him down the ground for six. But in an excellent response, Akash Deep bowled Brook round his legs attempting to sweep a full, straight one and flattened middle stump.