Jaiswal hundred, Gill fifty help India stamp authority

Tea India 215 for 2 (Jaiswal 100*, Gill 58*) vs England

Yashasvi Jaiswal 's sparkling hundred put India in charge of the first Test at Headingley. Jaiswal became the first Indian batter to score centuries in his first match in both Australia and England, and his innings was a masterclass in off-side strokeplay: only nine of his first 100 runs came on the leg side, and he cut and drove England's seamers into submission.

Jaiswal's third-wicket partnership with Shubman Gill stood at an unbroken 123 at the tea interval, with Gill's attacking tempo the most notable feature of his maiden innings as Test captain. Gill reached his half-century in just 56 balls, his fastest in Tests, as England's inexperienced attack toiled on an unusually hot day in Leeds.

But it was Jaiswal who was the most dominant, reaching three figures by carving Brydon Carse for back-to-back boundaries before pinching a quick single towards point. His second 50 took just 48 balls, and he did not offer a single catching chance. His only scare came on 45, when Carse hit him on the toe with a fast yorker, but only after overstepping.

Gill looked anxious to get his innings up and running, and gave Ollie Pope an opportunity to run him out off his sixth ball when he attempted a tight single to midwicket. Gill would have been short of his ground if Pope's throw had been a direct hit; instead, it trickled away to the boundary, a moment which would encapsulate England's session.