Brook rises to No. 2 in Test batting rankings, closes gap with table-topper Root

It wasn't all bad for Sri Lanka, with Kamindu Mendis moving up two spots among batters despite a poor show in Durban. He scored 13 in the first innings (the only Sri Lanka batter to get into double-digits) and 10 in the second, but it was still enough for him to jump past Steven Smith and Saud Shakeel to seventh place. Dinesh Chandimal , meanwhile, rose two places to 17th as a result of his second-innings 83.