Imran Khwaja to continue as ICC's deputy chair

Imran Khwaja will continue as the ICC's deputy chair after he was reappointed for another tenure. His new stint will begin on December 1, 2024, the day BCCI secretary Jay Shah begins his tenure as ICC chair.

Khwaja, who was first elected to the ICC Board in 2008, has been the deputy chair since 2017. In that time, he has also held the position of interim chair, stepping in after Shashank Manohar's term ended in July 2020. Later that year, Khwaja contested a leadership election for the top post against Greg Barclay, the latter winning after two rounds of voting were needed.

In July this year, at the ICC annual general meeting in Colombo, Khwaja was re-elected as one of three Associate member directors to sit on the ICC Board.

In August this year, Shah was appointed chairperson unopposed, replacing Barclay, served two of his three terms. At 35, Shah is the youngest to have been the head of the ICC and was also the fifth Indian to hold the position, after Jagmohan Dalmiya, Sharad Pawar, N Srinivasan and Manohar.