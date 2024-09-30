BCCI vice-president defends Kanpur as Test venue but concedes need for improvements

BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla has defended the facilities at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, which have come under fire after two days of play in the second India-Bangladesh Test were abandoned, one of them despite no rain during the scheduled hours of play.

"Well, criticism is one thing which we are used to in the administration of the BCCI in cricket. But everything is being criticised," Shukla said on Monday. "When we are not giving matches to Kanpur because [of certain reasons], then also I was being criticised. Now we are giving the match and I am still being criticised why it has been given to Kanpur. So that goes on.

"You know the problem is that this ground is around 80 years old. It is our heritage ground. If you remember it used to be a permanent Test centre. The original six permanent Test centres were Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai and Kanpur. This is a permanent centre. So the whole idea was to have Test matches here. This is the first time in 80 years that it rained so much that we were not able to host the match for two days."

There was precious little rain during the hours of play on both the second and the third days which were lost. The damage was done in the hours leading up to play on both days and the drainage system seemed unable to handle the workload it was put under.

Shukla, who was born in Kanpur and wields considerable influence in UP cricket, said there have been no matches abandoned at Green Park (a 2017 Duleep Trophy game , however, witnessed no play on three out of four days) and eventually conceded the need for upgrades.

"The history suggests that no match has been abandoned here in Kanpur. There are many venues in the world where because of the rains, matches have been abandoned. So here if for two days the match couldn't take place, I don't think there should be too much hue and cry," Shukla said. "When this ground was being built, and the stadium was being built, then those technologies were not available. Now technologies are available. Like in our Lucknow stadium, we have got that technology. And in Varanasi, we are building another stadium. There we have got high-tech, modern technology to take away the rainwater.

"Here also we are planning. Today I had a discussion with administration about how we can develop this system by which the rainwater can immediately be [drained]."

The Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association [UPCA] uses the Green Park Stadium on the basis of an MoU they have signed with the UP government. The government owns the land but based on the MoU, the stadium and its upkeep are the responsibility of the UPCA.

"The moment I came here, I had a long discussion with government officials because this stadium belongs to the government. We are in agreement with them," Shukla said, "So, now for that, the ground has to be dug, new technology has to be applied and everything has to be done. So, immediately after coming here, I had a discussion with the authorities and they are also on the same page and I think we will be able to improve the conditions here shortly.