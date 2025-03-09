Shoulder injury keeps Matt Henry out of Champions Trophy final

Matt Henry was ruled out of the Champions Trophy final against India because of the shoulder injury he picked up in the semi-final, against South Africa , on March 5 in Lahore. Nathan Smith was brought in as Henry's replacement in the New Zealand XI.

Doubts about Henry's availability for the final emerged on Friday when Gary Stead, the New Zealand coach, said, "We've had some scans and stuff done on him, and we're going to give him every chance to be playing in this match. [But it's] still a little bit unknown at this stage."

Henry bowled and fielded in the New Zealand training sessions on match eve, raising his team's hopes. While Santner didn't say anything at the toss, which he won and opted to bat first, it would appear that the team didn't want to risk Henry for the crunch contest.

Henry, the highest wicket-taker in the Champions Trophy leading up to the final with ten strikes, had hurt his shoulder while taking the catch to dismiss Heinrich Klaasen. He left the field but returned to bowl two overs late in the match. He was also seen diving in the field after he came back.

Mitchell Santner, the New Zealand captain, had been optimistic about Henry's availability soon after the match against South Africa, and Stead had also sounded a positive note, saying, "I guess the positive thing from our perspective is he got back out there to bowl."

Henry had been crucial to New Zealand's run to the final. In the only match they lost in the first round, against India - also their opponents in the final - Henry returned a five-for. That match was also played in Dubai, like the final.