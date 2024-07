Ghosh, who was playing her 50th T20I, had symptoms of "neck pain and dizziness" as per a BCCI statement after attempting a catch in the 16th over of the first innings. Tazmin Brits heaved a length ball from Pooja Vastrakar across the line and got a top edge. Ghosh ran forward, put in a big dive and reached out with both hands but the ball rebounded off her gloves and into her face. Ghosh immediately sought the help of India physio and went off the field.

Initially, the uncapped Uma Chetry came on as substitute and kept wicket, but then at the change of innings Sajana was announced as the official concussion substitute. She would've been allowed to bat had there been the need but the match ended before that with South Africa securing a 12-run victory and a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Brits also suffered an injury, a contusion in the right lower leg and had to be stretchered off the field in the second innings. It seemed like a cramp initially when she went off the field after the fifth over. This was after the South Africa opener spent 92 minutes during the first innings top-scoring for her side with a 56-ball 81 that helped the visitors to 189 for 4. Masabata Klaas replaced Brits in the field.