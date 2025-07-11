India move past Archer's first-over strike upon Test return

Bumrah decided he wasn't willing to share the stage anymore. So he sent back both the England captain Ben Stokes and their century maker as well, Root falling to the India seamer for the 11th time. There was another small victory for the visitors in this period of play when Shubman Gill secured his first successful review on tour to get rid of Chris Woakes. He rattled Archer's stumps as well to collect his 13th five-wicket haul away from home, a new national record, one more than the great Kapil Dev.