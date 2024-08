Suryakumar picks up hand injury during Buchi Babu tournament

Suryakumar, a white-ball star, played only one Test, against Australia in Nagpur in February 2023, where he scored 8 in his only innings as India won by an innings and 132 runs. "What is in my power right now is to play the Buchi Babu tournament, go on to play the Duleep Trophy and then see what happens," he told reporters before the game in Coimbatore. "But yes, I'm really looking forward. There are ten Test matches lined up and I'm obviously excited for some red-ball fun."