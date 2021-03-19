India women's T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been ruled out of the T20I series opener against South Africa on Saturday in Lucknow due to an injury. In her absence, Smriti Mandhana will lead the side in what will be their first appearance in the format since the T20 World Cup final on March 8 last year.

Kaur had suffered a hip-flexor injury in the fifth and final ODI against South Africa on Wednesday, having settled in to put together a half-century stand with Mithali Raj before retiring out in the 31st over just as India looked to launch.

"She has been ruled out of tomorrow's match and rest of the updates on her injury will be given by the medical team and the team management," Mandhana said on the eve of the first T20I. "It will be better for them to speak about it rather than me."

More to follow...