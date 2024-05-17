Rain threat looms over RCB-CSK clash in Bengaluru

The weather in Bengaluru could impact the crucial match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings on Saturday, a game that will decide the final playoff spot in IPL 2024.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, "heavy rain/thundershowers associated with gusty winds (40-50kph) are very likely" in some parts of Bengaluru on May 18.

The city has received consistent rainfall over the last couple of weeks. While it was relatively dry on May 15 and 16, central Bengaluru, where the Chinnaswamy Stadium is located, had overnight rain that continued into the morning on Friday. It was cloudy all morning on the eve of the match and the forecast predicted rain and thunderstorms in the evening.

The forecast for Saturday does not look promising either with accuweather.com suggesting an evening thunderstorm in parts of Bengaluru accompanied by showers. The temperature around 7.30pm, the match start time, is expected to be around 23°C with a 100% cloud cover. It must be noted that the Chinnaswamy Stadium has an excellent drainage system. It is one of the few grounds in India with a subsurface aeration system, which allows play to begin 30 minutes after rain ceases.

A washout will end RCB's chances of making the playoffs. Having lost seven of their first eight games, they then won five matches in a row to remain in contention. They currently have 12 points and a net run rate of 0.387, while CSK are on 14 with an NRR of 0.538. To go past CSK's NRR and make it to the playoffs, assuming a score of 200, RCB need to beat CSK by 18 runs or chase down the target with about 11 balls to spare. A truncated game will make their task tougher.