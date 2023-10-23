IPL 2024: Shane Bond named Rajasthan Royals' assistant and fast-bowling coach

Shane Bond, the former New Zealand fast bowler, has been named Rajasthan Royals' assistant and fast-bowling coach for IPL 2024. He replaces Lasith Malinga, who returned to Mumbai Indians after serving two seasons as Royals' fast-bowling coach.
Bond had joined Mumbai in 2015 and played a crucial role in the franchise winning four titles from 2015 to 2020.
"I'm delighted to be joining the Royals," Bond said in a press release. "It's a forward-thinking franchise that is determined to do well and I'm excited about being part of their vision. The bowling group is a great mix of youth and experience, and it will be awesome to work alongside them."
This also means Bond has ended his stint as head coach of MI Emirates, the Mumbai Indians-owned team in the UAE's ILT20. Under him, the franchise reached Qualifier 2 but lost to the eventual champions Gulf Giants in the inaugural edition.
Bond has been a part of the coaching set-up of several teams in the past. Apart from being the bowling coach for New Zealand between 2012 and 2015 and part of the team's backroom staff at various stages, he has been the bowling consultant.
"Shane is one of the greatest fast bowlers of modern day cricket, and brings with himself a wealth of experience and knowledge having mentored some of the best in the business," Royals' director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara said. "He has served in the IPL and in India for a number of years and is well versed with the processes involved within the franchise ecosystem. He is someone who has a keen eye for helping the best become even better and we are delighted to welcome him to the franchise, and look forward to seeing the impact he can make towards moulding us into a title-winning team."