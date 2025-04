LSG bowl; Mayank makes his first appearance in IPL 2025

Mayank made a name for himself last season with his ability to hit the 150kph mark consistently. He played four games and picked up seven wickets before injury ruled him out of the tournament.

Mumbai Indians, who are coming on the back of four consecutive wins, made two changes. Corbin Bosch made his IPL debut as Mitchell Santner missed out due to a niggle in his finger. Karn Sharma replaced Vignesh Puthur, who bowled just one over in MI's last game. Jasprit Bumrah is part of the Impact Players list and is likely to replace Rohit Sharma for the second innings.

The heat in Mumbai was another factor that could play a part in the first day game at the venue this season. Pant said the ball might stop a bit during the day. MI captain Hardik Pandya also wanted to bowl but hoped that the players could draw upon the experience of playing in the heat as kids to cope with it.