LSG bowl; Mayank makes his first appearance in IPL 2025
MI made two changes with a niggle ruling out Mitchell Santner
Toss Lucknow Super Giants chose to bowl vs Mumbai Indians
Rishabh Pant won the toss and put Mumbai Indians into bat with the hope that the pitch would get better in the second innings. Mayank Yadav is set to make his first appearance in IPL 2025 after missing the first half of the season due to a back injury. He replaced Shardul Thakur, who took one wicket in the last three games.
Mayank made a name for himself last season with his ability to hit the 150kph mark consistently. He played four games and picked up seven wickets before injury ruled him out of the tournament.
Mumbai Indians, who are coming on the back of four consecutive wins, made two changes. Corbin Bosch made his IPL debut as Mitchell Santner missed out due to a niggle in his finger. Karn Sharma replaced Vignesh Puthur, who bowled just one over in MI's last game. Jasprit Bumrah is part of the Impact Players list and is likely to replace Rohit Sharma for the second innings.
The heat in Mumbai was another factor that could play a part in the first day game at the venue this season. Pant said the ball might stop a bit during the day. MI captain Hardik Pandya also wanted to bowl but hoped that the players could draw upon the experience of playing in the heat as kids to cope with it.
Mumbai Indians: 1 Ryan Rickelton (wk), 2 Rohit Sharma, 3 Will Jacks, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Tilak Varma, 6 Hardik Pandya (capt), 7 Naman Dhir, 8 Corbin Bosch, 9 Deepak Chahar, 10 Trent Boult, 11 Karn Sharma
MI Impact Player options: Jasprit Bumrah, Raj Bawa, Reece Topley, Robin Minz, Satyanarayana Raju
Lucknow Super Giants XI: 1 Aiden Markram, 2 Mitchell Marsh, 3 Nicholas Pooran, 4 Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), 5 Ayush Badoni, 6 Abdul Samad, 7 Mayank Yadav, 8 Ravi Bishnoi, 9 Digvesh Rathi, 10 Avesh Khan, 11 Prince Yadav
LSG Impact Player options: David Miller, Yuvraj Choudhary, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himmat Singh, Akash Singh