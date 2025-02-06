Ireland's Aimee Maguire suspended for illegal bowling action

Ireland left-arm spinner Aimee Maguire has been suspended from bowling in international cricket with immediate effect after her action was deemed to be illegal.

She subsequently got her action tested at the ICC-accredited testing centre in Loughborough on January 21, where it emerged that the amount of elbow extension in her bowling action exceeded the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under the ICC regulations.

"As a result, in accordance with clause 6.1 of the regulations, Aimee is immediately suspended from bowling in international cricket," an ICC release said. "Her suspension will remain in effect until she undergoes a re-assessment of her bowling action which confirms that she can bowl with a legal action."

Maguire was initially named in Ireland's squad for the recent Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup in Malaysia. Since the assessment window fell in the middle of the tournament, she had to be withdrawn.