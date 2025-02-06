Matches (10)
News

Ireland's Aimee Maguire suspended for illegal bowling action

The left-arm spinner was reported by the match officials after the first ODI against India on January 10

ESPNcricinfo staff
06-Feb-2025 • 1 hr ago
Aimee Maguire struck in consecutive overs, India vs Ireland, 1st ODI, Rajkot, January 10, 2025

Aimee Maguire was reported for a suspect bowling action in the first ODI against India in January  •  BCCI

Ireland left-arm spinner Aimee Maguire has been suspended from bowling in international cricket with immediate effect after her action was deemed to be illegal.
Maguire, 18, was reported for a suspect bowling action during the first ODI against India in Rajkot on January 10, where she picked up 3 for 57 from eight overs.
She subsequently got her action tested at the ICC-accredited testing centre in Loughborough on January 21, where it emerged that the amount of elbow extension in her bowling action exceeded the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under the ICC regulations.
"As a result, in accordance with clause 6.1 of the regulations, Aimee is immediately suspended from bowling in international cricket," an ICC release said. "Her suspension will remain in effect until she undergoes a re-assessment of her bowling action which confirms that she can bowl with a legal action."
Maguire was initially named in Ireland's squad for the recent Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup in Malaysia. Since the assessment window fell in the middle of the tournament, she had to be withdrawn.
Maguire made her international debut in 2023. So far, she has played 11 ODIs and nine T20Is, taking 25 wickets in all with a best of 5 for 19 against England in an ODI last year.
Aimee MaguireIreland WomenIreland

