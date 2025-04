LSG overcome poor start to make 171 against Punjab Kings

A cat-and-mouse game then ensued between Nicholas Pooran and Yuzvendra Chahal. When the wristspinner looped a couple of wrong'uns away from Pooran's reach in his first over, the batter carved those away for fours. In his next over, though, Chahal cut Pooran's innings short at 44 off 30 balls with a loopier googly. LSG were 89 for 4 in the 12th over at that point. Samad and Badnoni then got together in the end overs to help push that total past 170.