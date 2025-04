Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) express pace bowler Mayank Yadav is "up and running" at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (earlier called NCA) and is bowling at "90 to 95%". After a thrilling win of 12 runs against Mumbai Indians (MI) that was scripted by their depleted bowling attack, LSG head coach Justin Langer also said he saw a video of Mayank bowling in Bengaluru, even though he didn't give a timeline on when the fast bowler would be back in the side after recovering from his back and toe injuries.

"What I do know is he's working very hard at the NCA and I saw some video of him bowling yesterday (Thursday) and he was bowling at about 90 to 95%," Langer said at the post-match press conference. "So Mayank's up and running, which is really great for Indian cricket, for IPL. We saw the impact he had last year. I don't think there's been a bowler in India who's bowled faster than Mayank Yadav. That's why there's so much talk about him.

"He's up, he's keen to get going. He bowled really well in Bangalore yesterday at the NCA. I think you have another couple of bowls and hopefully...NCA, to their credit, have obviously done a very good job because they've got Avesh Khan back for us, they've got our Akash Deep back for us. So we really appreciate the work they're doing to get the boys back playing and now hopefully Mayank as well."

The last time Langer gave an update on Mayank, the coach had said he would be available for the "back-end" of the tournament. Mayank had been recovering from a back injury at the time but his rehab had been pushed back by "a week or two" when he had kicked his toe on the bed and picked up an infection.

LSG had the most depleted bowling attack at the start of IPL 2025 , with Mohsin Khan ruled out, and Mayank, Avesh and Akash Deep all recovering from injuries. They first named Shardul Thakur as a replacement for Mohsin before their tournament opener, and have since had Avesh and Akash Deep also join the squad one by one after regaining their fitness. Thakur has already played a crucial rule in both their wins out of four games, with seven wickets and a game-changing 19th over that leaked only seven runs when MI needed 29 runs from 12 balls with Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma batting.