Harry Brook rates innings-turning hundred as 'favourite so far'

Harry Brook has hailed his 123 on the opening day of the second Test against New Zealand in Wellington as the best of his eight Test hundreds, eclipsing the 317 he scored against Pakistan two months ago.

Brook's 115-ball innings - including a century from 91, his second-fastest in Tests - has put England in command at the Basin Reserve, with New Zealand closing on 86 for 5, 198 behind the tourists' opening effort of 280. The 25-year-old arrived at 26 for 3 upon the fall of Joe Root and unleashed some audacious shots, including clouting Nathan Smith out of the ground for the first of three sixes over extra cover.

It began immediately as a counterattack on a pitch that was seaming prodigiously. Having been dropped five times for his 171 last week in the first Test, Brook was chanceless throughout, until some slack running saw him run out by Smith on the stroke of tea.

Nevertheless, Brook was so happy afterwards that he ranked it top of the charts for his meaningful scores so far. Including the history-busting knock against Pakistan in the first Test at Multan in October, when he became England's first triple-centurion in 34 years, after Graham Gooch's 333 against India in 1990.

"I think that might be my favourite hundred so far," said Brook at stumps. "I enjoyed that a lot.

"It was just the circumstances really, it was 26 for 3 when I came in and the pitch was doing quite a bit. It was seaming and swinging and I'm just glad I put my attacking mode on and really took it to them and put them under pressure.

"Obviously that pitch (Multan) was extremely flat. You could just lean on it and the outfield was so rapid it would go for four. Here in the situation of the game, the pitch, and the way I played...I felt like I was really putting them under a lot of pressure.

"It's a pretty special feeling. Most of the balls came out the middle of the bat. It feels good to be batting like that."

Two days ago, Brook moved to No.2 on the ICC Test batting rankings following his 171 in the first Test of this series, behind teammate Root, who was dismissed for just three here. And according to Nathan Smith, who was targeted by Brook and launched into the road with the first of three sixes over extra cover off his bowling, he deserves to be considered in such vaunted company.

"He's a crop of that new, young cricketers - those world-class ones; him, Rachin, the guy from India (Yashasvi Jaiswal)," said Smith. "You put those guys in the same category. He's world class, right up there."

This was Brook's seventh century overseas, taking his average away from home to 91.50 from 10 Tests. All of those have been played in either Pakistan (six) and New Zealand (four), and he has yet to play in India or Australia.

"I've only played in two countries - if I go to another it might change," said Brook. "The pitches in Pakistan are usually very nice to bat on. Here you get nice-paced pitches, quick and bouncy and I feel I can play a different array of shots."

Brook also signalled out Brydon Carse , the pick of England's bowlers with 2 for 28, including the dismissal of Kane Williamson. He had Williamson bowled for 20 off a no-ball, before making amends with a delivery that left the legendary Black Cap and caught an edge through to Ollie Pope for 37. Carse then snared Daryl Mitchell late in the day with a lifter down the leg side to confirm England's advantage going into day two.