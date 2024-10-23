Parthiv Patel set to join Gujarat Titans coaching staff

Parthiv, 39, played for six IPL franchises between 2008 and 2019, winning the title three times: in 2010 with Chennai Super Kings and twice with Mumbai in 2015 and 2017. In 139 matches, Parthiv, scored 2848 runs primarily as an opener at a strike rate of 120-plus.

At Titans, who finished seventh in 2024 after winning the title in 2022 and were runners-up in 2023, Parthiv will play a key role in the think tank which includes Nehra (head coach), Vikram Solanki (director of cricket) and Aashish Kapoor (assistant coach). Former South Africa batter Gary Kirsten, who shared the coaching duties with Nehra at Titans between 2022-24, left after IPL 2024 to take over as Pakistan's white-ball coach.