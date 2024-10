Parthiv Patel set to join Gujarat Titans coaching staff

This is the first coaching role in the IPL for Parthiv, who retired in 2020. Immediately after that he was a talent scout for Mumbai Indians for three seasons until 2023, and also the batting coach for MI Emirates in 2023, the inaugural season of ILT20. Incidentally, Parthiv is the second former India wicketkeeper, after Dinesh Karthik at Royal Challengers Bengaluru , to join an IPL team's coaching staff ahead of the 2025 season.