Parthiv Patel set to join Gujarat Titans coaching staff
He will play multiple roles in the franchise's set-up, including that of a talent scout
Former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel is set to join the Gujarat Titans coaching staff. ESPNcricinfo has learned Parthiv will perform multiple roles including that of assistant coach in the support staff led by Ashish Nehra as well as being one of their talent scouts.
This is the first coaching role in the IPL for Parthiv, who retired in 2020. Immediately after that he was a talent scout for Mumbai Indians for three seasons until 2023, and also the batting coach for MI Emirates in 2023, the inaugural season of ILT20. Incidentally, Parthiv is the second former India wicketkeeper, after Dinesh Karthik at Royal Challengers Bengaluru, to join an IPL team's coaching staff ahead of the 2025 season.
Parthiv, 39, played for six IPL franchises between 2008 and 2019, winning the title three times: in 2010 with Chennai Super Kings and twice with Mumbai in 2015 and 2017. In 139 matches, Parthiv, scored 2848 runs primarily as an opener at a strike rate of 120-plus.
At Titans, who finished seventh in 2024 after winning the title in 2022 and were runners-up in 2023, Parthiv will play a key role in the think tank which includes Nehra (head coach), Vikram Solanki (director of cricket) and Aashish Kapoor (assistant coach). Former South Africa batter Gary Kirsten, who shared the coaching duties with Nehra at Titans between 2022-24, left after IPL 2024 to take over as Pakistan's white-ball coach.
Nagraj Gollapudi is news editor at ESPNcricinfo