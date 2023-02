Mumbai Police registers case against eight people for alleged attack on car of Shaw's friend

Shaw has played 12 matches for India - five Tests, six ODIs and one T20I - the last of which came in July 2021. He recently returned to the T20I squad for the series against New Zealand at the start of this year but didn't get a game. Shaw has been scoring heaps of runs in the domestic circuit in recent times - including a triple-century in the Ranji Trophy last month - but according to reports, he has been out of the India squad for disciplinary reasons.