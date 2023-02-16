Mumbai Police registers case against eight people for alleged attack on car of Shaw's friend

According to police, Shaw "refused to take a selfie for the second time with two people"

India batter Prithvi Shaw has been involved in an incident in the suburbs of Mumbai, in which his friend's car was allegedly attacked by a group of people, against whom a case has been filed with the police.

"Oshiwara Police has registered a case against 8 persons over an alleged attack on the car of a friend of Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw after Shaw refused to take a selfie for the second time with two people," Mumbai Police was quoted as saying by ANI.

In videos circulated on social media, Shaw can be seen on the street at night, in the presence of police personnel. The person filming the video can be heard accusing Shaw and his friends of attacking them.

Shaw has played 12 matches for India - five Tests, six ODIs and one T20I - the last of which came in July 2021. He recently returned to the T20I squad for the series against New Zealand at the start of this year but didn't get a game. Shaw has been scoring heaps of runs in the domestic circuit in recent times - including a triple-century in the Ranji Trophy last month - but according to reports, he has been out of the India squad for disciplinary reasons.