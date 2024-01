Delhi have removed Yash Dhull as their captain, the update coming not long after they suffered a heavy - and shock - defeat to Puducherry in their opening Ranji Trophy 2023-24 match at home at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

"Yash is a talented player but is out of form. We wanted him to do well as a batter, that is why we have relieved him of captaincy duties. Himmat is our senior player and has done very well for us. He will captain the side," Delhi and District Cricket Association joint secretary Rajan Manchanda told PTI after Puducherry bowled Delhi out for 148 and 145 on their way to a nine-wicket win. Dhull scored 2 and 23 in the match.