Matches (34)
AUS v WI (1)
U19 World Cup (2)
ILT20 (3)
SA20 (2)
IND v ENG (1)
ZIM v IRE [W] (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Plate (3)
Super Smash (1)
Super Smash [W] (1)
AUS v SA [W] (1)
BPL 2023 (2)
What They Said About

'Test cricket proving again why it's the ultimate'

Sunday was a day to celebrate Test cricket

ESPNcricinfo staff
28-Jan-2024 • 1 hr ago
West Indies beating Australia at the Gabba. England beating India in Hyderabad. Two thrilling Test match finishes were witnessed on Sunday, much to the delight of the cricket fraternity.
First up, West Indies, inspired by a seven-wicket haul from Shamar Joseph, fashioned a stunning eight-run Test win, their first in Australia in 27 years.
There was another thriller brewing in Hyderabad, with England making an incredible comeback to go 1-0 in the five-Test series against India.
The Tests followed South Africa's first ever win in women's T20Is against Australia.
South Africa WomenAustralia WomenIndiaWest IndiesAustraliaEnglandAUS WMN vs S Africa (W)Australia vs West IndiesIndia vs EnglandSouth Africa Women in AustraliaICC World Test ChampionshipWest Indies in AustraliaEngland in India

Terms of Use  •  Privacy Policy  •  Your US State Privacy Rights  •  Children's Online Privacy Policy  •  Interest - Based Ads  •  Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information  •  Feedback