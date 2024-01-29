'Test cricket proving again why it's the ultimate'
Sunday was a day to celebrate Test cricket
Are you not entertained.— Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) January 28, 2024
Also. I know it's been said many times in the last 24 hours with the two victories we've seen today. But, long live test cricket. You simply don't get the same emotional ups and downs in any other format. It is unrivalled— Steven Finn (@finnysteve) January 28, 2024
Test cricket proving again why it's the ultimate in the sport… t20 can only but hope.— Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) January 28, 2024
What a remarkable moment for Shamar Joseph and West Indies cricket. The most remarkable test win that I can put my mind on, given the context— Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) January 28, 2024
What a special performance by the West Indies, showed raw talent and fighting spirit can defy all odds. Congratulations @windiescricket— Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) January 28, 2024
Thanks to this young man Shamar Joseph for bowling one of the most remarkably courageous, & high quality spells on an injured right foot. All credit to you and your loved ones bro, for what you have achieved and will continue to achieve. pic.twitter.com/fA0Wd8id67— Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) January 28, 2024
Love your work gents @windiescricket A lot of proud West Indian friends around the globe today. Enjoy the win and build from here.— Niall John O Brien (@niallnobiobrien) January 28, 2024
The West Indies roar back into life with an amazing test win at the GABBA Incredible display of just giving it everything.. Celebrating hard tonight and maybe morning #cricket #testmatch #westindies— Damien Martyn (@damienmartyn) January 28, 2024
Whoohoooo… Shamar Joseph #AUSvsWI What a story … it's a great day for the @windiescricket .. Congratulations .. that was amazing guys !!!— Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) January 28, 2024
Today's Gabba win was a lovely throwback to my growing up years when West Indies used to dominate the game. These young boys must have made all those legends proud. Particularly excited about the young Shamar Joseph! #AUSvWI #gabba— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 28, 2024
Do yourself a favour, go read about his life on wikipedia! Literally had tears in my eyes while reading about his journey. Inspirational to say the least— AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) January 28, 2024
Yesterday he went to the hospital due to injured toe.— Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) January 28, 2024
Today he created history at Gabba.
12 months ago he was nowhere.
And today he is everywhere.
Shamar Joseph! World cricket will remember your bravery. pic.twitter.com/R39YqCmrfU
Indomitable spirit shown by the @windiescricket team and Shamar Joseph. If you don't know his story, please find out as it's awe inspiring. This victory is the stuff dreams are made of and it's indelibly etched in the annals of history! #proudwestindian— Samuel Badree (@qmanbad) January 28, 2024
Great win for West Indies. Test cricket how good !!!— Faf Du Plessis (@faf1307) January 28, 2024
Well done @windiescricket that was something special to win a test match in Aussie land after 27 years. Young side beating the world champs at home is something to cherish for a long time. Well done the men in maroon Shamar Joesph what a story , what a superstar #Ausvwi— Farveez Maharoof (@farveezmaharoof) January 28, 2024
West Indies just beat Australia in Australia in a Test Match by 8 runs.— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) January 28, 2024
I love such results, for the love of Test Cricket. Beautiful.
What a sensational win by WI!! Shamar Joseph retired hurt from batting yesterday & then came out to bowl today & took 7-68 to win the match. That's the type of character needed for international cricket & play through the pain barrier. Where's the deciding 3rd Test?!! #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/Lsu9m6hJvQ— Majid Haq (@MajidHaq) January 28, 2024
Congratulations West Indies. Shamar Joseph's stellar performance with the ball for West Indies against Australia is nothing short of extraordinary! Taking 7 wickets, he's truly a force to be reckoned with. .— Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) January 28, 2024
So so rapt for @windiescricket just now at the #GABBATest Watta win! Take a bow Shamar Joseph #sevenfor #AUSvsWI— Danny Morrison (@SteelyDan66) January 28, 2024
What a great advert for test cricket. Superb victory for England in India and a remarkable victory for West Indies in Australia!— Devon Malcolm (@devon_malcolm) January 28, 2024
Couple of amazing Tests! #AUSvsWI #INDvENG— Isa Guha (@isaguha) January 28, 2024
Fantastic game of Test match cricket in front of a terrific crowd to support. Just shows what a fearless and positive mindset can achieve. Well played England #INDvsENG #TestCricket #Hyderabad— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) January 28, 2024
What a great Test win @englandcricket So good too watch!! Big team effort.Absolute Masterclass from @OPope32 in attack & defence in these conditions. So pleased for @tomhartley100 . Test cricket is the best!! A lot of cricket to go but this result sets the series up nicely.— Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) January 28, 2024
A stunning win for England in Hyderabad. Magnificent from Ollie Pope and extraordinarily magical for Tommy Hartley. I'm thrilled to bits for the boys @englandcricket— Graeme Swann (@Swannyg66) January 28, 2024
WOWWWWW! What a test match— Danielle Wyatt (@Danni_Wyatt) January 28, 2024
Test Cricke ..— Fawad Ahmed (@bachaji23) January 28, 2024
Long live Test Cricket ,#AUSvWI #INDvENG
Remarkable test victory for England, so many stories to be told over the 4 days. Pope and Hartley showing enormous character and resilience in the toughest arena which is India. #INDvsENG— Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) January 28, 2024
What a win. Pope simply outstanding. But, the show of confidence Stokes showed in Tom Hartley at the end of day 1 has paid dividends. Fantastic captaincy leading to an amazing victory— Steven Finn (@finnysteve) January 28, 2024
Wow wow wow!— Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) January 28, 2024
TEST CRICKET YOU ABSOLUTE BEAUTY!
South Africa beat Australia— Amanda Wellington (@amandajadew) January 28, 2024
West Indies beat Australia
England beat India
Crazy day of cricket!
Doesn't happen very often…both the Australian Men's & Women's team losing!!! Important victories for SA Women & West Indies Men in Test cricket. Great for the global game!!!— Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) January 28, 2024