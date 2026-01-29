Richard Holdsworth leaves role as Ireland director of cricket

Cricket Ireland has announced the departure of director of cricket Richard Holdsworth, who becomes the second significant figure in Irish cricket to leave the governing body in six months.

Holdsworth has been involved at CI for nearly 15 years, joining as high performance director in 2011 before moving to his most recent role last year. CI said in a statement that Holdsworth would "step back" from his Ireland role "to embark on the next chapter of his professional life".

It is the second major departure from CI in a short space of time, following Warren Deutrom's exit as chief executive last August. Deutrom has since taken up a role as chair of the planned European T20 Premier League (ETPL), which is due to launch this summer after its postponement in 2025.

CI announced in October that Sarah Keane, the long-standing chief executive of Swim Ireland, would succeed Deutrom, with Ross McCollum serving as interim until March next year.

"I'm incredibly proud of what we have achieved together working with a team of outstanding staff," Holdsworth said in a statement. "From our collective efforts to professionalise structures and support players at the highest level, to seeing Ireland compete with distinction on the global stage -- it has been a privilege to be part of this journey.

"Cricket Ireland will soon welcome a new chief executive officer, further marking a transition to the next phase of the organisation's strategic growth and ambition, and I wish Sarah and the team continued growth and success."

McCollum said that Holdsworth had overseen the "transformation of the high performance structures" in Irish cricket during their transition to ICC Full Member status.