Sitanshu Kotak set to join India team as batting coach ahead of England T20Is

Kotak will be the fifth assistant on the coaching staff which is led by Gautam Gambhir , who took charge as the all-format head coach last August. At the time Gambhir brought in three assistant coaches: former South Africa fast bowler Morne Morkel (bowling coach), along with former India and Mumbai allrounder Abhishek Nayar and former Netherlands and Essex captain Ryan ten Doeschate as assistant coaches. T Dilip, who was the fielding coach during Rahul Dravid's tenure, was retained.