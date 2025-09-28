Soumya Sarkar returns for T20I series against Afghanistan

Soumya Sarkar has made a comeback to the Bangladesh T20I squad for the series against Afghanistan after captain Litton Das was ruled out due to a side strain. Jaker Ali will lead the side in Litton's absence, while the rest of the squad that played in the Asia Cup in the UAE was retained.

Bangladesh's team physio Bayjedul Islam did not specify a timeframe for Litton's return. "He (Litton Das) had missed the last two matches of the Asia Cup with a side strain. An MRI scan has revealed a grade 1 strain on the left abdominal muscle," Bayjedul said. "He is undergoing recovery and will not be available for the T20 series. The medical team will continue to manage his rehab and monitor his progress."

Sarkar, 32, returned to the side after injuries forced him out of the T20I series against UAE and Pakistan earlier this year. He last played a T20I in the West Indies in December 2024.

Jaker led the side in Bangladesh's last two Asia Cup matches against India and Pakistan but wasn't able to thrive as a designated finisher; he has single-digit scores in his last three games.

Bangladesh will play three T20Is against Afghanistan on October 2, 3 and 5 - their second T20I series in Sharjah. They had lost to the hosts UAE 2-1 in May and also lost a T20I against Afghanistan in 2022 at the venue.