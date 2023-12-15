Sai Sudharsan: 'I'm more confident now, and that helps me express myself and play my shots'

The Tamil Nadu batter talks about his first India tour, in South Africa, his time at Surrey, and playing with his role model, Washington Sundar

Sai Sudharsan: "I feel the three games I played for Surrey in county cricket will help me going forward in my career" • Ben Hoskins/Surrey CCC/Getty Images

B Sai Sudharsan 's stellar run across formats in the past two years culminated in a maiden India call-up for the upcoming ODI series in South Africa. He has already won the County Championship, Deodhar Trophy, Irani Cup and the Tamil Nadu Premier League this year, and was a runner-up in the IPL. After helping Tamil Nadu into the 50-over Vijay Hazare knockouts and before flying to South Africa, the 22-year-old batter spoke about his strong form, improvement against express pace, and takeaways from his stint at Surrey.

What was the reaction to your maiden India call-up?

I was on the [Tamil Nadu] physio's table in Mumbai when I came to know about both the India and India A call-up for the South Africa tour. I was delighted. Firstly, I called my parents and told them [the selectors] have named me in the India squad for the ODIs. A few days before, I was asked about my passport details, so I had a hint that I might be in the India A squad. I called my brother, who is in Australia, and shared the news with him. He didn't show the excitement too much in his face, but it was a very special feeling for him. He helped me a lot in my cricket, and I miss him a lot.

You have been scoring consistently across formats in the past two years. Did you expect this India call-up?

I didn't really expect it. First of all, I was with the Tamil Nadu team at the Vijay Hazare Trophy. I was focused on that preparation and planning, but I'm really happy for it.

You're arguably the best player of spin in the Tamil Nadu team. R Ashwin has spoken about your strengths against spin. But how did you level up against pace?

I still feel I need to work on more areas as a batter. I've been exposed to some conditions and to some speeds. I feel my experience and exposure have helped me to evolve against fast bowling. Three years ago, I didn't face a lot of pace bowling in the nets. When I started playing the Syed Mushtaq Ali [Trophy] and the IPL, I got the exposure to play against a lot of fast bowlers who bowl at express speeds. I started to face a lot of side-arm during training. I got used to it and it helped me evolve as a batter. When I'm in Chennai, the side-arm throwers get it up to high speeds. When they're bowling side-arm, it actually appears a lot quicker than what is on the field, so I feel that has helped me to adapt when I'm not with Tamil Nadu or Gujarat Titans. I still feel I need to work on more areas as a batter. I've been exposed to some conditions and to some speeds. I feel my experience and exposure have helped me to evolve against fast bowling. Three years ago, I didn't face a lot of pace bowling in the nets. When I started playing the Syed Mushtaq Ali [Trophy] and the IPL, I got the exposure to play against a lot of fast bowlers who bowl at express speeds. I started to face a lot of side-arm during training. I got used to it and it helped me evolve as a batter. When I'm in Chennai, the side-arm throwers get it up to high speeds. When they're bowling side-arm, it actually appears a lot quicker than what is on the field, so I feel that has helped me to adapt when I'm not with Tamil Nadu or Gujarat Titans.

Wow Sai sudarshan wow!

Genuinely happy for a kid who has been chasing excellence and not left any stone unturned.

Totally thrilled . Well done #TeamIndia — Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) November 30, 2023

You've already been to the UK as part of Chennai Super Kings' grassroots programme in the past. What was your most recent experience in county cricket as a senior cricketer with Surrey like?

Last time, I was with some friends and familiar faces in the UK with Junior Super Kings. This time I travelled alone, and Alec Stewart sir [former England wicketkeeper and current director of cricket at Surrey] helped ease me into the side. He introduced me to every Surrey player and suggested apps that could make life easier for me there. I'm grateful to him for making it comfortable for me. Getting exposure to the cricketing culture and conditions there was very useful for me. Last time, I was with some friends and familiar faces in the UK with Junior Super Kings. This time I travelled alone, and Alec Stewart sir [former England wicketkeeper and current director of cricket at Surrey] helped ease me into the side. He introduced me to every Surrey player and suggested apps that could make life easier for me there. I'm grateful to him for making it comfortable for me. Getting exposure to the cricketing culture and conditions there was very useful for me.

The conditions were largely bowling-friendly and that whole month was full of learnings. I feel the three games I played for Surrey in county cricket will help me going forward in my career.

What did you learn?

It was about adapting to the conditions - how your game plan should be and how you have to approach the game. Technically, I didn't change my game too much. It was about being disciplined with your batting approach. County cricket is all about discipline - how the bowlers operate and their practice sessions. In the third match [ It was about adapting to the conditions - how your game plan should be and how you have to approach the game. Technically, I didn't change my game too much. It was about being disciplined with your batting approach. County cricket is all about discipline - how the bowlers operate and their practice sessions. In the third match [ against Hampshire ], I got game time and that gave me a lot of confidence going forward.

It is rare for an uncapped Indian player to play as an overseas pro in county cricket. Did you feel a bit of extra pressure?

I was naturally able to settle into the environment. They [Surrey's team management] didn't make me feel the pressure as an overseas professional. As a team, there was pressure because we wanted to win the title. The last few games were important ones too. They gave me enough freedom to perform for the team.

Actually, the others did the bulk of the hard work in the first part of the season. I came in for the last three games and was fortunate to be part of such a team. Yes, I won the Championship, and I was very happy because it's not normal for someone to just get into a county team and win a title. It was special, but I had to immediately fly to Rajkot to play the Irani Cup . It was a different experience altogether, though I didn't get much sleep. I was also happy to contribute to Rest of India's win.

Did you chat to Vikram Solanki, Gujarat Titans' director of cricket, at Surrey too?

Yes, actually Vikram sir was one of the main reasons for my county stint. He first approached me, asking whether I was interested. I was 100% interested and it was a great opportunity for me. I met him for a few days at Surrey and spent time with him.

You seem to have have added power to your shots, especially the slog sweep.

I haven't worked specifically on my power game. I feel it's just natural progression. I feel I'm now more confident, which allows me to express myself and play my shots.

Sai Sudharsan batted at No. 4 and scored 73 for Surrey in their County Championship game against Hampshire • Steve Paston/PA Photos/Getty Images

You also got runs on tough pitches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. How has that prepared you for the South Africa tour?

The pitches in Mumbai during the Vijay Hazare Trophy were challenging. They were fast-bowler friendly, and there was some spin too. The conditions were difficult, but I was focused on contributing to the team. I couldn't contribute much in a few games, but in a few others, I was able to see off the powerplay and give the team starts and help them cross the bridge. Playing the Vijay Hazare Trophy was a good experience for me. Once I go to South Africa, it's about assessing the conditions and adapting to them quickly.

In a Tamil Nadu side that's filled with spin options, it's hard to get a spell with the ball. How have you been working on your second skill - legspin?

I've been bowling in the Tamil Nadu and TNPL nets. It's always good to have a second skill. Actually, I've done a lot of bowling in my childhood, especially during school matches. Whenever I get time away from batting, I hope to develop my legspin and I've been bowling in the nets (laughs). Hopefully, I get better as a bowler as well.

How has working with your mother, a professional trainer, transformed your career?

I worked a lot on my fitness with my mother during the Covid lockdown. You tend to play one tournament after another, so it's hard to get downtime these days. You don't get a proper opportunity to train like that and improve your fitness. I feel I utilised that time well, training with my mother. During the first few days, jolly-ah iruthen [I wasn't too serious about it], but I worked harder thereafter. Because of the work I put in behind the scenes with my mother and father [Bharadwaj, an athlete who has represented India at the South Asian Games], I've been able to play and perform consistently, even three-four years down the line. I still feel I'm able to sustain it, especially my fitness levels, because of the hard yards I put in during those days.