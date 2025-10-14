Switch Hit: Black Caps and Pat's back knack

England have started out on their winter touring commitments, arriving in New Zealand for T20I and ODI series ahead of the Ashes in Australia. On this week's pod, Alan Gardner is joined by Andrew Miller and Matt Roller to talk through the latest - notably the increasingly urgent updates from Australia on Pat Cummins' fitness. Also on the menu: T20 World Cup preparations, Jacob Bethell's mission to impress, and the start of the Ashes phoney war.