Matches (25)
Women's World Cup (2)
PAK vs SA (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Ranji Trophy (19)
Feature

Switch Hit: Black Caps and Pat's back knack

England have arrived in New Zealand for their white-ball tour, but all the noise is about the upcoming Ashes. Alan Gardner is joined by Andrew Miller and Matt Roller to catch you up on the latest

Brendon McCullum address his player in a huddle, England vs South Africa, 2nd Men's T20I, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, September 12, 2025

Brendon McCullum and Harry Brook will oversee England's efforts in New Zealand  •  Gareth Copley - ECB/ECB via Getty Images

England have started out on their winter touring commitments, arriving in New Zealand for T20I and ODI series ahead of the Ashes in Australia. On this week's pod, Alan Gardner is joined by Andrew Miller and Matt Roller to talk through the latest - notably the increasingly urgent updates from Australia on Pat Cummins' fitness. Also on the menu: T20 World Cup preparations, Jacob Bethell's mission to impress, and the start of the Ashes phoney war.
New ZealandAustraliaEnglandThe AshesEngland tour of New Zealand

Terms of Use  •  Privacy Policy  •  Your US State Privacy Rights  •  Children's Online Privacy Policy  •  Interest - Based Ads  •  Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information  •  Feedback