Switch Hit: Woe-DIs

As if their calamitous World Cup wasn't bad enough, England have signed off for the year in 50-over cricket with their first ODI series loss in the Caribbean since 1998. And, despite some signs of life, particularly in an emphatic second-match win, they were comfortably second-best in games one and three.
On the latest episode of Switch Hit, Alan Gardner was joined by Andrew Miller and Cameron Ponsonby, live from the Caribbean, to discuss the implications, look ahead to the five-match T20I series that begins on Tuesday, and to reflect on the 16-man squad for the Test tour of India next month.