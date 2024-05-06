Matches (10)
The Buzz

R Ashwin and Pat Cummins do Aavesham memes in the IPL

ESPNcricinfo staff
06-May-2024 • 2 hrs ago
Aavesham is the newest Malayalam-language blockbuster starring Fahadh Faasil and memes from the movie have naturally made their way to the IPL. In the movie, Faasil's character Ranga grooves to a folk song, "Karinkaliyalle", alternately making serious and smiley faces. Rajasthan Royals' R Ashwin recreated the scene, riffing on how bowlers have been feeling through this runs-packed season.
Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins reviewed his team's win over Royals in the same vein.

