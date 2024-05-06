R Ashwin and Pat Cummins do Aavesham memes in the IPL
Aavesham is the newest Malayalam-language blockbuster starring Fahadh Faasil and memes from the movie have naturally made their way to the IPL. In the movie, Faasil's character Ranga grooves to a folk song, "Karinkaliyalle", alternately making serious and smiley faces. Rajasthan Royals' R Ashwin recreated the scene, riffing on how bowlers have been feeling through this runs-packed season.
Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins reviewed his team's win over Royals in the same vein.
#OrangeArmy, happy alle?— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 3, 2024
Audio courtesy: Karinkaliyalle | Black Bro pic.twitter.com/WlbdDs1nr3