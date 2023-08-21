Big-hitting Ryder, Barnwell and Yusuf take Triton's past Warriors

New Jersey Triton's completed the 85-run chase with two balls in hand in the five-overs-a-side game

Jesse Ryder, Chris Barnwell and Yusuf Pathan slugged their way through the New York Warriors bowling in a US T10 Masters game reduced to five-overs-a-side to give New Jersey Triton's a nine-wicket win with two balls to spare. With the win, Triton's climbed up to the third spot in the points table.

On another rain-marred day - only four games have been completed in the tournament so far - in Lauderhill, Ryder hit four sixes and three fours in his 12-ball stay to give Triton's the best possible start. His opening partner, Pathan, played his part too, scoring an unbeaten 16 with two sixes in six balls.

The 49-run stand ended by a slower delivery from Jerome Taylor, which brought Barnwell into the middle. He took no time to settle in, dispatching the first two deliveries he faced for sixes.

Warriors did get a sniff when Umaid Asif bowled three dot balls to begin the fourth over. But Barnwell ended the over with two sixes to leave Triton's with just ten to get from the last over. After a couple of singles, Pathan smashed an Abdul Razzaq full toss for a six to level the scores and then hit another off a fuller delivery for the winning runs.

Earlier, after being asked to bat, Warriors' opening pair of Kamran Akmal and Richard Levi smashed RP Singh for 21 runs in the first over. But their momentum was halted by Liam Plunkett , who dismissed Levi and the next batter, Tillakaratne Dilshan, in the second over, which went for just eight runs.

Shahid Afridi , unfazed as usual, was in great form, hitting Barnwell for 20 runs off four deliveries to turn the tide and lead Warriors to a solid total. It might have been enough on another occasion, but not on the day.