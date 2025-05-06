West Indies include Amir Jangoo, Jewel Andrew for Ireland, England ODIs

West Indies have named a largely unchanged squad for their upcoming ODI series in Ireland and England. Shimron Hetmyer , currently in action at the IPL, is absent from the group that beat Bangladesh 3-0 in December, with Jewel Andrew returning to a 15-man touring party.

Shai Hope will captain the side, with Brandon King and Evin Lewis likely to form the opening combination ahead of Keacy Carty at first drop. Shamar Joseph and Matthew Forde are both fit after withdrawing from the Bangladesh series, while Amir Jangoo will hope to win a run in the side after his 79-ball hundred on debut in St Kitts

West Indies will head into the three-match series against Ireland, starting in Dublin on May 21, sitting ninth in the ICC's ODI rankings after finishing 2024 with series wins over Bangladesh and England, as they push for automatic qualification for the 2027 World Cup in South Africa and Zimbabwe.

"These matches form a critical component towards the 2027 World Cup and there are signs of the team building consistency following the series sweep against Bangladesh and the win over England late last year," West Indies head coach Daren Sammy said. "We expect the conditions to be challenging but we are creating a culture and mindset which emphasise playing the brand of cricket that is taking us closer to some of our overall objectives."

West Indies have also made some changes to their backroom staff, with Ravi Rampaul replacing James Franklin as the team's bowling coach. Former Ireland allrounder Kevin O'Brien will join the coaching team for the Ireland leg of the tour.

After three games at Clontarf Cricket Club, West Indies will move on to England for three more ODIs, starting at Edgbaston on May 29. That series will be followed by three T20Is, for which West Indies have yet to confirm their squad.