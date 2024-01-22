Pucovski able to resume batting after retiring hurt due to helmet blow

The batter was playing for Victoria's 2nd XI against South Australia in Adelaide

Will Pucovski has passed a concussion test and been cleared to resume batting after earlier retiring hurt after being struck on the head playing a 2nd XI game for Victoria

He was struck on the helmet attempting a hook shot from South Australian paceman David Grant in the latest scare surrounding the 25-year-old.

Pucovski, who had made 42, was cleared to continue batting in the fixture at Adelaide's Karen Rolton Oval on Monday, but after facing four more balls he retired hurt. A short while later he was given the all clear to resume his innings

"Pucovski passed a concussion test before batting in the nets where was given the all clear to continue playing," a Cricket Victoria statement said. "He will be monitored through the day and the rest of the game."

Pucovski, who played one Test in January 2021, has returned to cricket this summer after suffering 11 concussions and taking leave for mental health reasons in 2022. Before his return, Pucovski, widely regarded as among Australia's best young batters, had a year out of cricket.

On Test debut against India at the SCG he dislocated his shoulder in the field after making 62 in the first innings.

He has played three Sheffield Shield games this season, with a top score of 66, and also featured in a tour game for Victoria against Pakistan.

Pucovski spent last winter turning out for Weybridge Cricket Club in the Surrey Championship in England. He played 18 matches and scored 614 runs at 55.82, including a century and four half-centuries.