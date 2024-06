Dar retains Pakistan captaincy; Aroob, Omaima return for Women's Asia Cup

The 15-member squad for the tournament, which will be held in Dambulla in Sri Lanka, from July 19 to July 28, also sees Natalia Pervaiz, Rameen Shamim, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar left out, while four players who weren't part of any international cricket in 2024 get call-ups. Batting allrounder Iram Javed , who hasn't played T20I cricket since Pakistan's tour of Bangladesh last year is back in the squad, while Omaima Sohail and Syeda Aroob Shah come back for the first time since Pakistan's tours against New Zealand and South Africa respectively last year. Tasmia Rubab , the 22-year-old left-arm fast bowler, considered a rising star within Pakistan's bowling ranks, comes into the international fold for the first time.