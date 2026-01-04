Lanning named UP Warriorz captain for WPL 2026

Lanning was signed for INR 1.9 crore in the auction by Warriorz after Delhi Capitals released her. Lanning had led Capitals to three consecutive finals.

Lanning, who has captained Australia to one ODI World Cup and four T20 World Cup titles, has 952 runs from 27 games in the WPL and is the competition's third-highest run-scorer.

"Meg brings a rare combination of experience, clarity, and calmness that sets her apart as a leader," Warriorz head coach Abhishek Nayar said in a release. "Her understanding of the game, ability to manage high-pressure moments, and connect with players makes her the ideal captain for this group. We're confident she will play a key role in shaping the team's approach this season."

Lanning said it was "a real honour" to lead Warrirorz.

"This is a talented group with a strong mix of international experience and Indian players, and I'm really looking forward to the challenge ahead. We'll work hard together and give ourselves every opportunity to lift the trophy," she said.

Warriorz were led by Healy in 2023 and 2024 before being ruled out of the 2025 season with injury. Deepti was named captain in her absence.

Healy and Deepti were both released by Warriorz ahead of the WPL 2026 auction. They signed Deepti back for INR 3.2 crore, while Healy went unsold.