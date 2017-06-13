ICC news June 13, 2017

Kohli reclaims top spot; Hazlewood tops ODI bowling rankings

ESPNcricinfo staff
India captain Virat Kohli surpassed AB de Villiers and David Warner to reclaim the top spot in the ICC rankings for ODI batsmen. Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, meanwhile, topped the ODI bowlers' rankings for the first time in his career. South Africa quick Kagiso Rabada, who had gained the No.1 spot last month, dropped to fourth place.

Unbeaten knocks of 81 and 76 against Pakistan and South Africa in the ongoing Champions Trophy helped Kohli overtake Warner and de Villers, who had climbed to No.1 in March this year. Kohli, who had briefly held the No. 1 ranking in January, has a one-point lead over Warner. De Villiers, who had scores of 4, 0 and 16 in the Champions Trophy, dropped two places, and trails Warner by 14 points. Joe Root and Kane Williamson were ranked fourth and fifth respectively.

Hazlewood, who took nine wickets in three Champions Trophy matches, became the first Australian to top the ODI bowlers' rankings since Mitchell Starc in October 2015. Imran Tahir and Starc retained their second and third rankings respectively. Afghanistan legspinner Rashid Khan gained 18 places to surge to seventh.

India opener Shikhar Dhawan, who is the leading run-getter in the Champions Trophy so far, leapfrogged five of his peers to return to the top ten. Dhawan scored 271 runs in three innings during the league stage of the tournament, with two fifties and a century.

In the allrounders' list, Ben Stokes gained one place to displace Mitchell Marsh at No. 6, while Shakib Al Hasan retained his place as the top ODI allrounder. Stokes did much better on the batting rankings, gaining nine points to climb to a career-best 20th, following an unbeaten 102 against Australia.

South Africa, who exited the Champions Trophy after two losses in three league matches, retained their No. 1 spot on the team rankings, leading Australia and India by two points. England gained two points to climb to fourth and have a three-point lead over New Zealand. If the final of the Champions Trophy is contested between India and England, and if India win, they will secure a slim lead over South Africa and become the No. 1 ODI team.

  • Surya_TheFighter on June 13, 2017, 22:55 GMT

    DAVE2: I think you forgot to realise that Cricket is a team game where 11 players are required to contribute in order for you to perform as an unit. So, if many players who are in TOP 10 lists but their team did not feature in semis means collectively their team performed poor. Do you need further explanation?

  • cricfan8054657391 on June 13, 2017, 22:44 GMT

    Kane Williamson lost 60 points from not playing after the ipl missing two games vs ire and bd

  • Natasha_Taylr on June 13, 2017, 22:26 GMT

    The only thing I don't see much in him is his bowling. He could be a top batter, bowler & alrounder for next 10 years.

  • deejayvijay on June 13, 2017, 21:27 GMT

    @Mamun Hasan - As per your bold assumption that Pak vs Ban will be clashing in the finals of CT17, I'm sure you will be sorely missed once we have the result tomorrow. Looki f forward for tomorrow's game and I root for both teams and the best team shall win tomorrow. Good luck to England & Pakistan both.

  •   Debmalya Sinha on June 13, 2017, 21:12 GMT

    Josh Hazelwood. That guy has a head on top of his neck. Never brazenly vocal like his counterparts, he has this aggression and menace in his eyes and intelligent bowling to back it all up. I remember us (India) tottering quite a lot in his debut series. I dreaded his spells but also knew he was not another spark. He is here to stay. Conrgats on the top spot!

  • keepcalmandslaptheumpire on June 13, 2017, 20:30 GMT

    Doesn't help when can't bat on anything that isn't a flat wicket (and even then fails). ICC need to have a category just for top batsman over all formats. Kohli would probably be 2 or 3 or 4 thanks to his ODI and t20 exploits but someone like Root or Smith would be above him and really I'd put Root at number 1 as an Australian. Root average 50 plus in tests and ODI's and 30 plus in t20i's and is as reliable as a Reliant Robin with a well oiled engine. He's like Pujara and Kohli in one player if we're comparing to Indian batsmen. Still all the best to everyone and fantastic to see Rashid Khan up there although I can't help but think he's helped by facing poor opposition basically in every ODI he plays on helpful pitches too.

  • CricNcode on June 13, 2017, 19:46 GMT

    @CRICFAN6914140044 - When a team bowls-out for 80 runs against a high-school bowling team, they are called kindergarten-level batting team!

  • Pixelated on June 13, 2017, 19:24 GMT

    Bangladesh still need at least one player in top five for both bowling and batting ranking to be more competitive

  • Cricinfouser on June 13, 2017, 19:23 GMT

    The king is back in his place.

  • Snehasis Mondal on June 13, 2017, 18:53 GMT

    @CRICFAN6914140044 Imagine the batting line up of SA,Pakistan,Bangladesh then.Getting bowled out under 200 to a high school cricket team's bowling lineup.

