Kohli reclaims top spot; Hazlewood tops ODI bowling rankings
India captain Virat Kohli surpassed AB de Villiers and David Warner to reclaim the top spot in the ICC rankings for ODI batsmen. Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, meanwhile, topped the ODI bowlers' rankings for the first time in his career. South Africa quick Kagiso Rabada, who had gained the No.1 spot last month, dropped to fourth place.
Unbeaten knocks of 81 and 76 against Pakistan and South Africa in the ongoing Champions Trophy helped Kohli overtake Warner and de Villers, who had climbed to No.1 in March this year. Kohli, who had briefly held the No. 1 ranking in January, has a one-point lead over Warner. De Villiers, who had scores of 4, 0 and 16 in the Champions Trophy, dropped two places, and trails Warner by 14 points. Joe Root and Kane Williamson were ranked fourth and fifth respectively.
Hazlewood, who took nine wickets in three Champions Trophy matches, became the first Australian to top the ODI bowlers' rankings since Mitchell Starc in October 2015. Imran Tahir and Starc retained their second and third rankings respectively. Afghanistan legspinner Rashid Khan gained 18 places to surge to seventh.
India opener Shikhar Dhawan, who is the leading run-getter in the Champions Trophy so far, leapfrogged five of his peers to return to the top ten. Dhawan scored 271 runs in three innings during the league stage of the tournament, with two fifties and a century.
In the allrounders' list, Ben Stokes gained one place to displace Mitchell Marsh at No. 6, while Shakib Al Hasan retained his place as the top ODI allrounder. Stokes did much better on the batting rankings, gaining nine points to climb to a career-best 20th, following an unbeaten 102 against Australia.
South Africa, who exited the Champions Trophy after two losses in three league matches, retained their No. 1 spot on the team rankings, leading Australia and India by two points. England gained two points to climb to fourth and have a three-point lead over New Zealand. If the final of the Champions Trophy is contested between India and England, and if India win, they will secure a slim lead over South Africa and become the No. 1 ODI team.
DAVE2: I think you forgot to realise that Cricket is a team game where 11 players are required to contribute in order for you to perform as an unit. So, if many players who are in TOP 10 lists but their team did not feature in semis means collectively their team performed poor. Do you need further explanation?
Kane Williamson lost 60 points from not playing after the ipl missing two games vs ire and bd
The only thing I don't see much in him is his bowling. He could be a top batter, bowler & alrounder for next 10 years.
@Mamun Hasan - As per your bold assumption that Pak vs Ban will be clashing in the finals of CT17, I'm sure you will be sorely missed once we have the result tomorrow. Looki f forward for tomorrow's game and I root for both teams and the best team shall win tomorrow. Good luck to England & Pakistan both.
Josh Hazelwood. That guy has a head on top of his neck. Never brazenly vocal like his counterparts, he has this aggression and menace in his eyes and intelligent bowling to back it all up. I remember us (India) tottering quite a lot in his debut series. I dreaded his spells but also knew he was not another spark. He is here to stay. Conrgats on the top spot!
Doesn't help when can't bat on anything that isn't a flat wicket (and even then fails). ICC need to have a category just for top batsman over all formats. Kohli would probably be 2 or 3 or 4 thanks to his ODI and t20 exploits but someone like Root or Smith would be above him and really I'd put Root at number 1 as an Australian. Root average 50 plus in tests and ODI's and 30 plus in t20i's and is as reliable as a Reliant Robin with a well oiled engine. He's like Pujara and Kohli in one player if we're comparing to Indian batsmen. Still all the best to everyone and fantastic to see Rashid Khan up there although I can't help but think he's helped by facing poor opposition basically in every ODI he plays on helpful pitches too.
@CRICFAN6914140044 - When a team bowls-out for 80 runs against a high-school bowling team, they are called kindergarten-level batting team!
Bangladesh still need at least one player in top five for both bowling and batting ranking to be more competitive
The king is back in his place.
@CRICFAN6914140044 Imagine the batting line up of SA,Pakistan,Bangladesh then.Getting bowled out under 200 to a high school cricket team's bowling lineup.
@cricfan6914140044 : In India, the cricket standard of any high school team is far higher than the cricket standard of some other national teams in the world. If the official ICC rank of India is 1, then unofficially any Indian high school team has rank 2. Do not forget that.
World number ones come and go, every team gets their moment. The only things that count are historical win percentage and world cups.
Yet the bowling attack of Indian cricket team is equivalent to that of any high school cricket team
Well deserved! No one can go near him. Kane and Root are close but not near close.
In recent times, top scoring batsmen are not so explosive. They are cool accumulators. Kohli, Williamson, Root, De Kock, Amla, Smith.
Top explosive batsmen with good accumulation skills are Warner and ABD. Interestingly they are in top 3 too and their strike rate is 100+ but not 140+.
Kohli can be considered as explosive in death overs since his strike rate is 150+ in last 10 overs.
Many of top batsmen are playing in top 3. Jadhav has played cameo more often, but has not many overs left to show his potentials. It would be interesting to see how Kedar Jadhav will perform in opening by giving him a chance to open the inning.
At the end of CT, India will be no.1 ranked team.
Imagine that Narine is still ranked at #5 but WI are not picking him on their ODI team. No wonder they are losing to Afganistan.
Routine stuff for Kohli. He's number 1 batsman in white ball cricket, rankings Will only be topping. Don't understand how come India will only gain a slim lead over SA and AUS if they win champions trophy? SA is only leading By 2 points. SA Aus both out in group stages. A team winning mini world cup should get many points. is there no distinction between bi lateral ODIs and mini world cup? Whoever they beat in final, that team would have taken out major contenders.
@Punjabiguy: Feeling insecure mate ? I don't understand what your problem is exactly though ! Thought only 1 guy had issue with English, you have problems in some decoding the language to him as well ? We def. live in a strange world ! What about your comment on Babar Azam then ? Isn't the same policy applies to other batters too ? Anyone can attain an better ranking by using your own same methods. And for god's sake please stop complaining about every small thing like an kid.
Nice to see all the top batsmen (and worth watching fellows) like kohli, root, abdv and king kane in top spots. Those are the only batsment i would pay to watch. Only Smithy is missing of the talented lot. They are a notch above all others. The next line of good batsmen would comprise of warner, de kock, amla, rohit sharma, and martin guptil. All others are only their to fill in the rankings.
@ECLIPSE0990 - Kohli remained not out in both the games he scored..so it resulted in higher average whereas Rohit got out in all the three games.
Nice to see the names of Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi from an associate nation team.
congrats King Kohli........U deserve this ranking and winning the trophy will be icing on the cake............common Men in Blue.........Chak De India......haters will hate Kohli.......but he is the best when pressure situations come........
Such a refreshing thing to see Shikar Dhawan climbing up even though everyone in India putting him down. He is a big time player, but certainly, needs to improve on his leg side hitting. Hope he does continue his good work cause Rahul on the way to grab his position at the least. Yes, Ind bowlers not topped the table for certain reasons. They played very less number of ODI last year. The frontline bowlers kept frequently at rest for playing Test matches.
Who cares about topping the table? We saw what happened to the table toppers in this tournament. All we care about is to take the trophy home - Indian Fan
Well done BABAR AZAM . No 5 ranking you can attain just in this ICC tournament. Be brave, focus on the ball and work hard.
If and then If and then If india win If PAKISTAN loss. IF England loss. IF Bangladesh loss. If all the cricket nations loss. IF india win if india win then india hold the top position. All the remarks carry if if if and if why are you weeping. be brave wait and hold your breath. if and if you can.
So only 1 out of the top 10 bowlers in the semifinals! ( As wakes is injured) .....Thats interesting....
Congrats Hazlewood aka McGrath! Keep rocking mate - reckon you'll rip the English come November in the Ashes
Wow. That is elite top 5 ! from different countries...
@zaidpitafi: Thinking too much aren't you mate ? Its simple English. If India & England make it to finals & if India wins the finals against England only then they will reach no.1. If Pakistan reaches to finals & India manages to beat them, they'll be no.2, if they don't reach finals, none of this can be considered. How more simple can an English sentence can be written, huh !
@dave2 - which of the loosing teams are u from ? Grapes are sour mate
The truth is, Afghanistan deserves the Test status. In fact it is overdue. This year two of their players did remarkably well in the IPL. They have done very well against WI. I am very sure they will create havoc in test cricket within three years once they are given the rest status. It will be real fun watching them play against big teams like Eng, SA, Aus, NZ, Pak, WI and Ind. They are real fighters. Rashid is a genius bowler.
Rashid khan at No 7 is huge for an associate team. Way to go Rashid khan.
@Marcio well to be fair even indian players such as kohli have not played much ODIs. Kohli was no.2 last year and played only 16 ODIs from 2016 with 1081 runs @90.08 4 100s/7 50 s, compared to Warner who played 22(not counting 2017) @58.66(1232 runs)(if we count 2017 his avg falls). That was what made him climb so higher up to no. 2 . Even ABD played double the games than him at lower average and we know how much ODI did England play last year till coming to this CT , still Root is unable to go past him. So I believe he is the rightful owner of that slot.
Kohli making it to no.1 is a routine act. Rashid khan at 7 is a huge feat.
GURNOOR SINGH KAKKAR ON JUNE 13, 2017, 14:04 GMT 'Only 3 batsmen and 2 bowlers out of the top 10 ranked players in ICC will feature in the Champions Trophy semifinals.'
This proves what a lottery this tournament has been, a poor man's World Cup, needs re-looking at format wise.
Some body predicted BD and Pakistan playing finals. If so then cricket is 100 percent unpredictable.
@WILLOW_KNIGHTS you are late on the article, mate. The earlier version stated "For that to happen, they will need to beat England in the final". It has been modified since to "If the final of the Champions Trophy is contested between India and England, and if India win, they will secure a slim lead over South Africa and become the No. 1 ODI team." Anyways, my comment was a little sarcastic, as @CRICKETISSURGERY explains the rankings. But I guess the world is to modern for a little sarcasm.
Some Bangladesh fans do not understand the game or what?? Its simple in the article,India need to beat England in the final if both of them reach there to become no. 1 team in the rankings.If it is Pakistan then India will not become no. 1. Or if they do not reach the final then for obvious reason will not become No. 1.So to become no.1,India has to beat England in the finals,no other teams...I hope now its clear for them.
Good to see V Kohli top in the chart. what is babar azam doing there????????????
Shakib # 1 all rounder in all three format.
Does ICC need to rethink point system? RSA has 3 batsmen and 2 bowlers in top 10 but that's primarily based on bilateral contests. In ICC tournaments, India and Pakistan have dominated RSA in recent years (since 2011).
Wonderful to see two bowlers from Afghanistan in top 10.
Any short form of cricket, ODI and T20 is basically like lottery. Those do not establish any teams true authority or superiority. It is more true when it is coupled with a random process like rain.
It's simple beating a higher rated England would fetch India more points than beating a lower ranked PAKISTHAN that's why that statement not prediction or anything else
Only 3 batsmen and 2 bowlers out of the top 10 ranked players in ICC will feature in the Champions Trophy semifinals.
A cricketer from a non-playing tests nation is at number 7 in the bowlers' rankings. That's quite an achievement! Congrats, Rashid Khan!
If the india bangladesh match in usual manner bangladesh has no chance. India will beat bangladesh in 8 to 9 matches out of 10. So those bangladesh supporters shall pray for that 1 time where a team can have a collapse like SA did against india or what Sri Lanka did against Pak. The way indians are approaching this is very unlikely scenario. India England are more closely matched teams and their results is not clear.
Indian bowlers really need to catch up the chart. Congratulations to Kohli for topping the table so as to Hazlewood. Idk how on earth Sunil Narine still right up there in top 5. I haven't seen him play at least a year or so. Shakib and Stokes are the right bets on all-rounders list.
A lot of the AUS players just haven't played much recently. Warner has only played one or two ODI innings in the past four months, for example. They rested the batsmen vs NZ, and the bowlers vs SA (or injured). The team just hasn't had much chance to play together, either as a result of rain, rotation or injury. Hopefully with some better fortune and selection sanity, that will change. They have an excellent team in the making here, if they can just get on the park.
congratulations to Virat kohli. he deserved this for his consistent performance. more importantly, the team wins even when he makes a 100 ball 75.
Hold your horses boys.....I think since England is a higher ranked ICC team, then only India will get ranking points in final - by beating them. Beating Pak might not get them enough ranking points to top the table. Use some logic and be calm!!
All those wondering what "For that to happen, they will need to beat England in the final" means, it is if India beats England in they'll finish first with 119 rating points if India beats Pakistan they'll finish second behind S.A. with 118 points.
Guys, the article tells 'If India play against England in the finals, and they win against them', then they shall be guaranteed No 1 ODI ranking. It's not a typo, not arrogance, not overconfidence, it is just simple write up in English.
Bangladesh and Pakistan will play final match in CT. This my prediction.
Is the ranking of the opposition factored into the calculation? If so a win over Pakistan would count for less than a win over England in the final.
If the final of the Champions Trophy is contested between India and England, and if India win
the reason rohit dropped 1 rank is because dhawan went above him. his rating still increased to 728
@eclipse0990 - Even though Rohit has more runs, Kohli being not out improves his average more than Rohit and has more weight.
Australia not in semi's of an ICC trophy. Weird isn't it. No surprises with India and Pakistan. They have been there consistently before. SL not making it is a surprise, so is Bangladesh making., I'd still like to think Aus were unlucky. Anything could have happened in the NZ game and they were for all glory against Bangladesh. They faltered against Eng, so probably they do not deserve to be there. Bang deserves SF spot coz of what Shakib & M'ulah did against NZ. The dynamics are changing with one more nation gaining more power in cricket. I'd fancy India beating Bang in SF. But again as is cricket, a game of very fine margins, anything can happen. Hoping for a Ind-Eng finals. Who knows, both of them have the probability of not making it :p
"they will need to beat England in the final". How come that you take England for granted to be playing in final of Champion's Trophy ? quite strange
The king has returned to its throne. This time scoring runs at a country which was his weakness.
"For that to happen, they will need to beat England in the final" I guess they should cancel the semis :P
Hard to understand this: Rohit Sharma scored more runs than Kohli in 3 matches but still went down by 1 spot (from 12 to 13). But Kohli went up 2 ranks to 1.
"For that to happen, they will need to beat England in the final" A typo, over-confidence or something else?
