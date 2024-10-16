Matches (27)
Hindukush vs Pamir, 11th Match at Amanullah, Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day, Oct 16 2024 - Live Cricket Score

11th Match, Amanullah, October 16 - 19, 2024, Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day Tournament
Hindukush Strikers FlagHindukush Strikers
Pamir Legends FlagPamir Legends
Tomorrow
5:30 AM

Match yet to begin

batters to watch(Recent stats)
Bahir Shah
9 M • 694 Runs • 49.57 Avg • 62.41 SR
Abdul Hadi (1)
7 M • 318 Runs • 26.5 Avg • 59.1 SR
Usman Noori
5 M • 475 Runs • 59.38 Avg • 55.04 SR
Ismat Alam
4 M • 458 Runs • 114.5 Avg • 68.56 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Ziaur Rahman
7 M • 32 Wkts • 3.1 Econ • 40.09 SR
Aftab Alam
7 M • 29 Wkts • 3.88 Econ • 33.44 SR
Bashir Ahmad
4 M • 18 Wkts • 3.76 Econ • 30.33 SR
Zia-ur-Rehman
5 M • 12 Wkts • 2.72 Econ • 64.25 SR
Squad
Match details
Ghazi Amanullah Khan International Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Match days16,17,18,19 October 2024 - day (4-day match)
Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day Tournament

TeamMWLDPT
MAC5500117
PAL523056
MPS523041
HIS514032
Full Table