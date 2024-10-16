Matches (27)
Hindukush vs Pamir, 11th Match at Amanullah, Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day, Oct 16 2024 - Live Cricket Score
11th Match, Amanullah, October 16 - 19, 2024, Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day Tournament
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Hindukush
L
W
L
L
L
Pamir
L
L
W
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 06:05
batters to watch(Recent stats)
HIS9 M • 694 Runs • 49.57 Avg • 62.41 SR
HIS7 M • 318 Runs • 26.5 Avg • 59.1 SR
PAL5 M • 475 Runs • 59.38 Avg • 55.04 SR
PAL4 M • 458 Runs • 114.5 Avg • 68.56 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
HIS7 M • 32 Wkts • 3.1 Econ • 40.09 SR
HIS7 M • 29 Wkts • 3.88 Econ • 33.44 SR
PAL4 M • 18 Wkts • 3.76 Econ • 30.33 SR
PAL5 M • 12 Wkts • 2.72 Econ • 64.25 SR
Squad
HIS
PAL
Player
Role
|-
|-
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Top order Batter
|-
|Bowler
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|-
|Batter
|Allrounder
|-
Match details
|Ghazi Amanullah Khan International Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|16,17,18,19 October 2024 - day (4-day match)