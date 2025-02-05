Matches (8)
ILT20 (1)
BPL (2)
HK TRI (1)
SA20 (1)
Nepal Tri (1)
Arjun Trophy (2)
Kathmandu vs Butwal, 8th Match, Group B at Dhangadi, Arjun Trophy, Feb 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score
8th Match, Group B, Fapla Cricket Ground, February 05, 2025, Arjun Trophy National T20 Championship
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Kathmandu
L
Butwal
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match details
|Fapla International Cricket Ground, Dhangadi
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|05 February 2025 - day (20-over match)