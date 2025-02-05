Matches (8)
Kathmandu vs Butwal, 8th Match, Group B at Dhangadi, Arjun Trophy, Feb 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score

8th Match, Group B, Fapla Cricket Ground, February 05, 2025, Arjun Trophy National T20 Championship
Cricket Excellence Center Kathmandu FlagCricket Excellence Center Kathmandu
New Horizon Butwal
Tomorrow
3:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Butwal
Match details
Fapla International Cricket Ground, Dhangadi
Series
Season2024/25
Match days05 February 2025 - day (20-over match)
Arjun Trophy National T20 Championship

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
FYCD22043.392
DCAD21120.997
G11S1010-3.450
BCJ1010-5.133
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
CYCA22042.800
DCAB1010-1.300
CECK1010-4.300
