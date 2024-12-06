Live Report - Batters in focus as Australia take on India in pink-ball Test in Adelaide

Matches (25)
Live
Andrew McGlashan reports: "It’s an overcast, muggy day so far although the sun has tried to emerge. Temperature down a little on yesterday’s sweltering 40 degrees. The threat of rain and storms has receded somewhat although there’s still a chance we get one or two. Mitchell Marsh has had a brief bowl in the warm-ups and there’s confidence he will be able to play a role with the ball. The pitch has a good tinge of green on it – the groundsman said he was leaving 6mm of grass. Generally you bat first here in day-night Tests. Australia have spoken of their surprise at some of the criticism that has come their way after one loss, but make no mistake this is a massive game for them.
Last month India had suffered their first 3-0 whitewash at home. They went into the Perth Test without their regular captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. They entered that Test without having played an official match on tour. They responded with a 295-run victory, a bona fide contender for India’s all-time great wins.
It’s time for the pink-ball Test in Adelaide. Both Rohit and Gill are back, having had a crack at the pink ball in the tour game against the Prime Minister’s XI in Canberra. On the eve of the game, Rohit confirmed that KL Rahul will continue to bat at the top alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal and that he will slide down to the middle order. Though he’s the skipper, he’s open to bat out of position and let Rahul do his thing at the top.
Even in Perth, India had made some bold selection calls, leaving out R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for Washington Sundar, who, perhaps, offers more with the bat. India, however, might not have happy memories of the pink-ball at the Adelaide Oval: the last time they were here, they were skittled for 36.
As for Australia, they have a formidable record in pink-ball Tests, having won all seven at the Adelaide Oval and all but one of the 12 day-nighters at home. This time they will have to do without Josh Hazlewood, but Scott Boland can be just as accurate with his lines and lengths. If Australia lose this one, they would need a comeback only seen once before in Test history: the 1936-37 Australia side, led by Don Bradman, is the only one to come from 2-0 down to win a five-match series, as Andrew McGlashan points out in his preview.
How will the pink ball behave at the Adelaide Oval? Can Australia strike back to square the series? Will Washington keep his place in India’s XI? How can India and Australia make the WTC final? Every question will be answered and every angle will be covered on ESPNcricinfo.
Live Report - Batters in focus as Australia take on India in pink-ball Test in Adelaide
Your one-stop destination for all the updates, stats, colour and analysis from the day-night Test between Australia and India in Adelaide
Cummins hopes for more proactive Labuschagne in pink-ball Test
And possibly no overs from the top-order batter - "I'd say more likely turn to the fast bowlers a bit more," Cummins says
Rahul to open in Adelaide, Rohit will bat in the middle order
India captain was all praise for Washington Sundar but he also said he sees Ashwin and Jadeja "playing a huge role in the rest of the series"
India's batting order, Australia batters' form in focus in pink-ball match-up
India are 1-0 up, but their playing XI has more more changes than Australia's, who will field Boland instead of the injured Hazlewood