Live Report - Batters in focus as Australia take on India in pink-ball Test in Adelaide

Andrew McGlashan reports: "It’s an overcast, muggy day so far although the sun has tried to emerge. Temperature down a little on yesterday’s sweltering 40 degrees. The threat of rain and storms has receded somewhat although there’s still a chance we get one or two. Mitchell Marsh has had a brief bowl in the warm-ups and there’s confidence he will be able to play a role with the ball. The pitch has a good tinge of green on it – the groundsman said he was leaving 6mm of grass. Generally you bat first here in day-night Tests. Australia have spoken of their surprise at some of the criticism that has come their way after one loss, but make no mistake this is a massive game for them.