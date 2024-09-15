Matches (12)
Kings vs Falcons, 17th Match at Gros Islet, CPL 2024, Sep 15 2024 - Live Cricket Score

17th Match (N), Gros Islet, September 15, 2024, Caribbean Premier League
St Lucia Kings FlagSt Lucia Kings
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons FlagAntigua and Barbuda Falcons
Tomorrow
11:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 01:20
batters to watch(Recent stats)
J Charles
9 M • 250 Runs • 31.25 Avg • 128.86 SR
PBB Rajapaksa
8 M • 248 Runs • 35.43 Avg • 150.3 SR
JP Greaves
4 M • 164 Runs • 54.67 Avg • 145.13 SR
Fakhar Zaman
5 M • 159 Runs • 31.8 Avg • 133.61 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AS Joseph
10 M • 9 Wkts • 8.67 Econ • 24 SR
Noor Ahmad
5 M • 8 Wkts • 5.9 Econ • 15 SR
Imad Wasim
7 M • 7 Wkts • 7.5 Econ • 22.28 SR
FA Allen
5 M • 7 Wkts • 8.24 Econ • 14.57 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
SLK
ABF
Player
Role
Aaron Jones 
Top order Batter
Ackeem Auguste 
Top order Batter
Khari Campbell 
Allrounder
Johnson Charles 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Roston Chase 
Allrounder
McKenny Clarke 
Bowler
Shadrack Descarte 
Allrounder
Faf du Plessis 
Middle order Batter
Matthew Forde 
Bowler
Mikkel Govia 
-
Johann Jeremiah 
-
Alzarri Joseph 
Bowler
Noor Ahmad 
Bowler
Khary Pierre 
Allrounder
Bhanuka Rajapaksa 
Top order Batter
Tim Seifert 
Wicketkeeper Batter
David Wiese 
Allrounder
Match details
Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia
Series
Season2024
Match days15 September 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Caribbean Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
GAW33062.527
BR43160.712
TKR43160.659
SLK5326-0.133
ABF7254-0.550
STKNP7162-1.146
Full Table