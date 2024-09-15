Matches (12)
Kings vs Falcons, 17th Match at Gros Islet, CPL 2024, Sep 15 2024 - Live Cricket Score
17th Match (N), Gros Islet, September 15, 2024, Caribbean Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Kings
W
W
L
L
W
Falcons
L
L
W
W
L
Match centre
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SLK9 M • 250 Runs • 31.25 Avg • 128.86 SR
8 M • 248 Runs • 35.43 Avg • 150.3 SR
ABF4 M • 164 Runs • 54.67 Avg • 145.13 SR
ABF5 M • 159 Runs • 31.8 Avg • 133.61 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SLK10 M • 9 Wkts • 8.67 Econ • 24 SR
SLK5 M • 8 Wkts • 5.9 Econ • 15 SR
ABF7 M • 7 Wkts • 7.5 Econ • 22.28 SR
ABF5 M • 7 Wkts • 8.24 Econ • 14.57 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
SLK
ABF
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|-
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
Match details
|Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|15 September 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
