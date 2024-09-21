Matches (22)
Kings vs Royals, 22nd Match at Providence, CPL 2024, Sep 21 2024 - Live Cricket Score

22nd Match, Providence, September 21, 2024, Caribbean Premier League
St Lucia Kings FlagSt Lucia Kings
Barbados Royals FlagBarbados Royals
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 01:20
batters to watch(Recent stats)
PBB Rajapaksa
9 M • 249 Runs • 31.13 Avg • 148.21 SR
J Charles
9 M • 233 Runs • 29.13 Avg • 132.38 SR
Q de Kock
6 M • 367 Runs • 91.75 Avg • 170.69 SR
R Powell
10 M • 201 Runs • 40.2 Avg • 147.79 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Noor Ahmad
6 M • 10 Wkts • 5.46 Econ • 14.4 SR
AS Joseph
10 M • 10 Wkts • 8.89 Econ • 21.6 SR
OC McCoy
9 M • 13 Wkts • 8.58 Econ • 15.23 SR
JO Holder
10 M • 13 Wkts • 9.7 Econ • 17.07 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SLK
BR
Player
Role
Aaron Jones 
Top order Batter
Ackeem Auguste 
Top order Batter
Khari Campbell 
Allrounder
Johnson Charles 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Roston Chase 
Allrounder
McKenny Clarke 
Bowler
Shadrack Descarte 
Allrounder
Faf du Plessis 
Middle order Batter
Matthew Forde 
Bowler
Mikkel Govia 
-
Johann Jeremiah 
-
Alzarri Joseph 
Bowler
Noor Ahmad 
Bowler
Khary Pierre 
Allrounder
Bhanuka Rajapaksa 
Top order Batter
Tim Seifert 
Wicketkeeper Batter
David Wiese 
Allrounder
Match details
Providence Stadium, Guyana
Series
Season2024
Match days21 September 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
Caribbean Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
BR651101.470
TKR64280.411
SLK64280.133
GAW53261.008
ABF9366-0.510
STKNP8172-1.575
Full Table