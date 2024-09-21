Matches (22)
IND vs BDESH (1)
SL vs NZ (1)
PAK vs SA [Women] (1)
CPL 2024 (2)
Duleep Trophy (2)
WCL 2 (2)
AFG vs SA (1)
ENG v AUS (1)
AUS v NZ [W] (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
Champions One-Day Cup (1)
Kings vs Royals, 22nd Match at Providence, CPL 2024, Sep 21 2024 - Live Cricket Score
22nd Match, Providence, September 21, 2024, Caribbean Premier League
What will be the toss result?
SLK Win & Bat
BR Win & Bat
SLK Win & Bowl
BR Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Kings
W
L
L
W
W
Royals
W
W
L
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 01:20
batters to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 249 Runs • 31.13 Avg • 148.21 SR
SLK9 M • 233 Runs • 29.13 Avg • 132.38 SR
6 M • 367 Runs • 91.75 Avg • 170.69 SR
10 M • 201 Runs • 40.2 Avg • 147.79 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SLK6 M • 10 Wkts • 5.46 Econ • 14.4 SR
SLK10 M • 10 Wkts • 8.89 Econ • 21.6 SR
BR9 M • 13 Wkts • 8.58 Econ • 15.23 SR
10 M • 13 Wkts • 9.7 Econ • 17.07 SR
Squad
SLK
BR
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|-
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
Match details
|Providence Stadium, Guyana
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|21 September 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
Caribbean Premier League News
Russell and TKR pay tribute to CPL legend Bravo
The allrounder received a guard of honour in what seemed to be his final CPL game
Jordan joins TKR; Amazon Warriors captain Tahir out for ten days with injury
Nathan Sowter joins Amazon Warriors as a temporary replacement for Tahir
Jeremiah Louis joins brother Mikyle at St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
Jeremiah will replace Sherfane Rutherford, who has withdrawn from the tournament for personal reasons
Unbeaten Royals at full strength for home leg as Miller, Maharaj join squad
Alick Athanaze is fit and available for selection after having recovered from injury