James Anderson's return to action delayed after washout at Southport

James Anderson is preparing for his farewell Test against West Indies next week • Getty Images

Lancashire 344 for 8 (Jennings 183, James 3-53) vs Nottinghamshire - no play on day two

James Anderson' s preparations for his farewell Test, at Lord's next week, suffered a setback after rain washed out the entire second day of the Vitality County Championship match between Lancashire and Nottinghamshire at Southport.

Despite early showers, umpires Martin Saggers and Tom Lungley initially decreed that Lancashire would resume their first innings at 12.30pm, but prolonged rain returned to scupper that plan and the officials finally pulled the plug on the day's cricket at 4.05pm.

The abandonment was a particular disappointment to spectators who had travelled to Trafalgar Road in the hope of seeing Anderson bowl in his first game of the season, and what might yet be his last game for Lancashire.

He is due to play his 188th and final Test match against West Indies at Lord's, starting on July 10, and though he had previously indicated that he would be keen to continue his county career, Rob Key, England's director of cricket, confirmed on Monday that Anderson is to stay on with the England team after the Lord's Test, to fulfil a new role as a fast-bowling mentor.

Should play be possible on Tuesday, Lancashire will resume on 344 for eight with skipper Keaton Jennings on 188 not out.