Matches (13)
LPL (3)
IND v SA [W] (1)
ENG v SL (U19) (1)
County DIV1 (4)
County DIV2 (4)
Stumps (No play Monday due to rain)
43rd Match, Southport, June 30 - July 03, 2024, County Championship Division One
PrevNext

Day 2 - Notts chose to field.

Current RR: 3.58
Live
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
News
Photos
Table
Playing XI
Bet
Report

James Anderson's return to action delayed after washout at Southport

Fast bowler denied preparation time ahead of Lord's farewell as rain wrecks day two

ECB Reporters Network
01-Jul-2024 • 1 hr ago
James Anderson returned to action, Lancashire vs Gloucestershire, LV= Insurance Championship, division one, 1st day, Emirates Old Trafford, April 21, 2022

James Anderson is preparing for his farewell Test against West Indies next week  •  Getty Images

Lancashire 344 for 8 (Jennings 183, James 3-53) vs Nottinghamshire - no play on day two
James Anderson's preparations for his farewell Test, at Lord's next week, suffered a setback after rain washed out the entire second day of the Vitality County Championship match between Lancashire and Nottinghamshire at Southport.
Despite early showers, umpires Martin Saggers and Tom Lungley initially decreed that Lancashire would resume their first innings at 12.30pm, but prolonged rain returned to scupper that plan and the officials finally pulled the plug on the day's cricket at 4.05pm.
The abandonment was a particular disappointment to spectators who had travelled to Trafalgar Road in the hope of seeing Anderson bowl in his first game of the season, and what might yet be his last game for Lancashire.
He is due to play his 188th and final Test match against West Indies at Lord's, starting on July 10, and though he had previously indicated that he would be keen to continue his county career, Rob Key, England's director of cricket, confirmed on Monday that Anderson is to stay on with the England team after the Lord's Test, to fulfil a new role as a fast-bowling mentor.
Should play be possible on Tuesday, Lancashire will resume on 344 for eight with skipper Keaton Jennings on 188 not out.
In the nine games played at Southport since first-class cricket returned to the ground after a 12-year absence in 2011, this is only the second time in 31 days that play has been completely abandoned.
James AndersonNottinghamshireLancashireLancashire vs NottsCounty Championship Division One

AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Lancashire Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
LWP Wells
bowled738
KK Jennings
not out183258
JJ Bohannon
caught2552
GJ Bell
caught839
MF Hurst
caught230
GP Balderson
caught4176
CJ Green
lbw924
TE Bailey
lbw2043
WSA Williams
caught03
NM Lyon
not out819
Extras(b 2, lb 27, nb 12)
Total344(8 wkts; 96 ovs)
<1 / 2>

County Championship Division One

TEAMMWLDPT
SUR9*512141
ESSEX9*413128
SOM9*215117
DURH9*214102
HANTS9*214101
WARKS9*02693
NOTTS812592
LANCS823387
WORCS9*03575
KENT9*14364
Full Table