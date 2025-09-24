Bedingham, Raine lead Durham fightback in must-win match

Durham 322 for 7 (Bedingham 93, Raine 87*, Rhodes 50) vs Yorkshire

South Africa Test batter David Bedingham hit a season's best 93 off 195 balls to steer an impressive Durham recovery from early strife against fellow relegation candidates Yorkshire on day one of the final-round Rothesay County Championship clash at Headingley.

Durham, having elected to bat, slipped to seven for two inside five overs, bringing Bedingham in. He determinedly batted through until late evening and shared in a series of crucial partnerships, chiefly 101 for the fourth wicket either side of lunch with Will Rhodes, 50.

The second-bottom visitors closed on 322 for seven from 96 overs. They will be delighted with the outcome, especially considering Ben Raine 's counter-attacking 87 not out off 85 late in the day. His was also a season's best score.

Yorkshire came into this fixture seventh in the table on 146 points, Durham ninth on 140. Sandwiched in between, Hampshire on 142.

The White Rose need 10 points to assure survival - they have gained two today - while it is looking likely that Durham will have to win to stay up after Hampshire started strongly at home to Surrey.

Just before play, a minute's applause in memory of the late Dickie Bird was observed.

England Test captain Ben Stokes , here working on his fitness following a shoulder injury, paid his respects from the Dickie Bird Players' Balcony alongside fellow international Brydon Carse. Both then bowled at lunch.

Yorkshire made a start their former president Bird would have been proud of, reducing Durham, who elected to bat, to that aforementioned seven for two as new-ball seamers Matt Milnes and Jack White struck on a lovely late summer's morning.

Alex Lees and opening partner Emilio Gay were caught at third slip by Fin Bean, the former defending at one he could have left alone and the latter driving at one he also needn't have gone after.

Ben McKinney and Bedingham tried to steady through a 44-run stand. But George Hill broke their alliance when McKinney was caught behind pushing forwards - 51 for three in the 20th over.

A couple of catches went down at first slip, including Rhodes on 17 shortly after lunch.

But, by and large - against an attack who kept things tight - Bedingham and Rhodes turned the tide very impressively.

During the heart of the afternoon, both reached their fifties. Bedingham's came first off 105 balls before Rhodes got there off 96. By that stage, the visitors were in a much healthier state at 152 for three after 50 overs.

However, trouble was just around the corner as Rhodes miscued the off-spin of Dom Bess to midwicket in the next over and Ollie Robinson offered no stroke to Hill in the 54th and was bowled - 155 for five.

Bedingham's contribution was clearly key to keeping Durham afloat and was a far cry from his regular aggression, surviving as Yorkshire chipped away at the wickets on what looks to be a placid, hybrid pitch.

The 31-year-old is playing only his sixth Championship match of the summer, owing much to Test commitments.

This, his sixth season at Durham, could yet be his last given no deal has been finalised for next season and beyond.

Bedingham, particularly strong on the back foot, also added 48 for the sixth wicket with Graham Clark, who was trapped lbw for 27 playing to leg in the early stages the evening, leaving the score at 203 for six in the 72nd over.

Raine hoisted Bess for a couple of sixes, the first drilled over long-off and the second slog-swept over midwicket.

He shared 42 with Bedingham, who fell to a beauty of a catch from Hill running back from first slip towards third-man following a top-edged pull against White.

That left Durham at 245 for seven in the 83rd over.