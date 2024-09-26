Matches (9)
ENG v AUS (1)
Australia 1-Day (1)
CPL 2024 (2)
WCL 2 (2)
AUS v NZ [W] (1)
Champions One-Day Cup (2)

Sussex vs Middlesex, 55th Match at Brighton, County DIV2, Sep 26 2024 - Live Cricket Score

55th Match, Hove, September 26 - 29, 2024, County Championship Division Two
PrevNext
Sussex FlagSussex
Middlesex FlagMiddlesex
Tomorrow
9:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
SUSS Win & Bat
MIDDX Win & Bat
SUSS Win & Bowl
MIDDX Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 01:39
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
County Ground, Hove
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)10.30 start, Lunch 12.30-13.10, Tea 15.10-15.30, Close 17.30
Match days26,27,28,29 September 2024 - day (4-day match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

County Championship Division Two

TeamMWLDPT
SUSS13823221
YORKS13526201
MIDDX13526186
NHNTS13238152
LEICS13139145
GLOUC13236141
GLAM13147129
DERBS13165110
Full Table