Live Blog - Duleep Trophy 2025-26 quarter-final - CZ to face WZ in semi-final

Live Blog - Duleep Trophy 2025-26 quarter-final - CZ to face WZ in semi-finalBy Himanshu Agrawal
How did the big(ish) names fare?
Throughout the match, CZ had their share of performers, and some India names who didn't do all that well.
Part of India's Asia Cup squad, Kuldeep Yadav went wicketless against NEZ, and ended the match with combined figures of 32-6-97-0. The NEZ batters weren't afraid to smash Kuldeep for boundaries each time he gave the ball some air, and Kuldeep will be wary of more such attacking batting in the Asia Cup, which will be played in the T20 format this time.
CZ captain Rajat Patidar ensured he started the new domestic season with big runs, albeit while facing a weak attack. He crashed 125 off 96 balls with plenty of boundaries in the first innings, and followed it up with 66 from 72 deliveries in the second. Patidar hasn't played a Test for India since his debut series in early 2024, and will be keen to make up for lost time.
Deepak Chahar, with a history of injuries in the last few years, looked fit enough although he didn't fire. This was his first first-class match since last November, and he would feel confident about his body after also playing 14 games for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025. At 33, Chahar will hope it's not too late in making an India comeback.
Left-arm quick Khaleel Ahmed, who had made known his Test ambitions for India before the Duleep Trophy, didn't have much bowling to do against NEZ. On a flat and lifeless pitch at the CoE, he got two lower-order wickets in the first innings, and bowled 17 overs across the two innings. May plenty of opportunities to bowl more come not just in the Duleep Trophy but also in Ranji Trophy.
That's it - CZ progress to semis!
CZ 532 for 4 dec (Malewar 203, Patidar 125, Rathod 87*, Akash 2-103) and 331 for 7 dec (Shubham 122, Rathod 78, Patidar 66, Akash 2-44) drew with NEZ 185 (Yumnam 48, Thakare 3-23, Dubey 2-20) and 200 for 6 (Anderson 64, Jonathan 60, Shubham 2-10, Thakare 2-21)
CZ will meet West Zone in the semi-final, starting September 4 at the CoE, after winning the quarter-final against NEZ on the basis of first-innings lead.
CZ and NEZ shake hands at tea on day four, and agree on a draw. CZ captain Patidar handed the ball to Yash Rathod just before tea, and Rathod rolled his arm over to bowl some legspin. Pheirojam whipped Rathod's first ball for four to deep midwicket, and CZ pushed a man back immediately after. Next ball, the batter clipped Rathod to deep-backward square leg for two. Play ended with that over, though, as Rathod evidently had fun in bowling for the first time ever in first-class cricket.
Three quick wickets for CZ
Offspinner Shubham Sharma breaks the 110-run fourth-wicket partnership. He has Anderson sweeping right to Patidar at the deep-square leg boundary for 64 to start the 49th over. Two overs kater, a ball skids through to beat new batter Hem Chetri, thus leaving him bowled.
Dubey then gets his second of the innings when, in the 52nd over, Jonathan looks to lap sweep him, but pops the ball up for the slip fielder. NEZ lose 3 for 10 to be 186 for 6 in 52 overs.
NEZ's Nos. 7 and 18
Jerseys No. 7 and No. 18. Indian fans can think of only two names: one
captain cool captain calm, and the other not so much so. Now imagine two young, exciting prospects wearing the same jersey numbers coming from the north-east of India. As if that coincidence was not enough, Anderson, NEZ's No.7, is also a wicketkeeper.
With Anderson and his partner Jonathan having nothing to lose, they are unleashing one shot after another against Kuldeep and co. Yash Rathod, one of CZ's fielders, even checks their bat out at drinks. NEZ 173 for 3 in 46 overs, with Anderson on 63* and Jonathan on 49*. Their partnership is now worth 107 in less than 26 overs.
Kuldeep hit for huge six
Kuldeep Yadav tosses the ball up and gets it to dip at Anderson. But the batter takes a good stride out, and liberally swings his arms for a straight six. The ball pings the base of the sightscreen, and races away into the distance. By the end of the over, the 36th of NEZ's innings, they are 126 for 3, with Anderson and Rongsen Jonathan having added 60 so far.
Lunch: Thakare gets his first
NEZ go into lunch at 110 for 3 in 34 overs. Aditya Thakare struck after drinks by having Ashish Thapa caught behind by substitute wicketkeeper Upendra Yadav on 13. At the break, Anderson is 26* and Jonathan is 24*. It is a matter of time before either CZ wrap this game up or the teams decide to shake hands.
Well-judged catch by Patidar
It is drinks as Dubey strikes. Yumnam, on 17, looks to loft the left-arm spinner inside out over cover, but CZ captain Patidar, who is stationed at cover, moves back and turns halfway to his right to gobble the ball. That is the end of the 14th over, as CZ break a 40-run opening stand.
Immediately on the next ball, which is the first one after drinks, Aditya Thakare cleans Doria up for 15. NEZ 40 for 2 after 15.1 overs.
Chahar's short-ball plan
In the seventh over, Deepak Chahar decides to test NEZ's Karnajit Yumnam with the short delivery from the opposite end. After having the batter leave and duck, Chahar positions a fielder each at the fine-leg and deep-square leg boundary. Yet, Yumnam takes the short ball on, and swat-pulls it for four to a straightish fine-leg region.
Come the ninth over, Chahar has a short leg for Techi Doria. The first ball is short and cramps Doria for room, as he ends up fending towards point. Chahar isn't happy with the effort put in by the point fielder, and gestures he should have been quicker while moving forward. Three balls later, in comes a silly point. NEZ 28 for 0 in nine overs.
Day 4: Chahar, Khaleel start for CZ
It's day four, the final day of the Duleep Trophy quarter-final between CZ and NEZ. Chahar and Khaleel have the new ball for CZ, and will be hoping for a good workout ahead of the more difficult challenges that lie ahead in the semi-final. It's all but impossible that NEZ will hunt 679 down; but so far, they will be satisfied with their bowling in the second innings and the openers' performance with the bat in the first.
Stumps: CZ declare with 678 lead
The day ends with some respite for NEZ: they take three quick wickets to inject some positivity into themselves. It started when, in the 76th over, Shubham edged behind on 122. On the first ball of the 81st, Rathod nailed a drive to the cover fielder when on 78. Two deliveries later, a mix-up cost Aditya Thakare his wicket.
But Chahar, at the other end, bashed the ball around. He hit two fours and a six, with the ball landing close to my left, as I was seated right behind the long-on fielder. After three days, CZ 331 for 7 declared in 80.3 overs, thus leading by 678. NEZ need an improbable 679 to win.
How much more?
Just over half an hour of play left on day three, and CZ lead by 644 runs. Shubham, past his century, and Rathod, with another fifty in this match, are at the crease. CZ 297 for 4 in 74 overs. How many more do they want? Will we see NEZ start their chase only tomorrow?
3
Hundred for Shubham; CZ's lead past 600
Off the first ball of the 67th over, Shubham Sharma brings up his 12th first-class century, and invites loud roars from the CZ dressing room. This is now his second successive century in the format after he ended the last season with 208 against UP in the Ranji Trophy. CZ 259 for 4 in 67 overs, and lead by 606 runs.
Rathod attacks Jonathan
Yash Rathod uses his feet to first drill offspinner Rongsen Jonathan wide of mid-on, before hinting to step out again and driving him wide of mid-off. Two boundaries come in the 61st over.
In the 63rd over, another four comes up in almost exactly the same manner as the first one above.
It has gotten really bright and warm at the CoE, but it remains all gloomy for NEZ. CZ 240 for 4 in 63 overs, with the lead up to 587. Rathod on 35, and Shubham on 95.
Tea: NEZ at the mercy of CZ
Yash Rathod walked out to bat after Patidar was dismissed, as CZ kept building and growing their lead. At tea on day three, they are 539 runs ahead. Shubham is 82* at the break, and their score in the second innings is 192 for 4. How many more? Maybe a century for Shubham? We'll know soon.
'Stop it, Rajat!' - Siraj
India's cricketers often prepare or train at the CoE during their off season. Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan, none of whom are part of the upcoming Asia Cup squad, are present here for now. They walk past the ground where CZ and NEZ are playing, and Siraj jokingly mocks Patidar: "Bas kar (Stop it), Rajat!", thus asking Patidar to stop piling on the misery for the opposition.
Almost as if to intentionally disobey Siraj, Patidar slams a six off Malik immediately after. He tries a big heave next ball too, but this time gets caught at wide long-on. CZ 170 for 4 in 47.2 overs. Patidar goes for 66 to break a 122-run partnership with Shubham. The lead is up to 517.
Fifty for Shubham and Patidar
A misfield at point after Shubham plays the late cut off Malik takes the CZ batter to fifty before drinks. A round of faint applause from the dressing room follows.
After the break, Patidar joins Shubham with a half-century by crunching the ball for four through extra cover off Pheirojam in the 41st over. This follows an aggressive 125 from him in the first innings.
CZ 140 for 3 in 41 overs. The lead is up to 487.
Patidar, Shubham firm for CZ
NEZ's substitute wicketkeeper Arpit Subhas is hurt on his left hand's fingers after a delivery from Konthoujam keeps low. Subhas has taken two catches in this innings after coming in for Jehu Anderson, who was hit on the arm while batting and is presumably out because of that blow.
Meanwhile, Patidar and Shubham have carried on smoothly after lunch. There have been a drive and a glide each for four by Shubham, while Patidar has creamed one through cover for four. CZ 88 for 3 in 31 overs, with the lead at 435.
Lunch: CZ lead by 405
NEZ's Konthoujam struck again when he had Dubey caught behind for 4 to start the 21st over. At lunch on day three, CZ are 58 for 3 in 24 overs. Their lead is of 405 runs, having taken a giant step towards victory after taking a 347-run first-innings lead earlier in the day. At the break, Shubham is 17* and Patidar on 9*.
CZ's lead nears 400
Shubham Sharma has looked firm so far during his short stay at the crease. He has three boundaries in his first 16 runs but his partner Dubey has been more watchful while playing a string of dots. CZ 46 for 2 in 19 overs, with the lead now 393.
Drinks: Pandey also departs
The left-hand batter Pandey looks to push at a delivery outside off from Konthoujam, and ends up edging it to Jonatan at first slip. This was an opportunity for him to fill his boots, given the dominant position his side is in. But after scoring jist 3 in the first innings, Pandey scores only 12 in the second. CZ promote Harsh Dubey up to No.4, perhaps with the idea of giving him some batting time ahead of the semi-final. CZ 28 for 2 in 11 overs.
Malewar falls after being promoted to open
Malewar was promoted to open the second innings in place of the injured Aryan Juyal, who continues to remain out of action after being hit on the abdomen while batting on day one.
Aayush Pandey and Malewar start steadily for CZ to help them build on the huge 347-run first-innings lead. They punish the NEZ bowlers with boundaries each time they go too short and wide, or bowl too full. But the shot of the morning comes from Malewar, who plays a punchy straight drive off Bishworjit Konthoujam in the ninth over. Next ball, though, is short outside off, and Malewar ends up poking it to the wicketkeeper to fall for 15.
CZ are 27 for 1 in nine overs, with the lead up to 374.
Chahar, Khaleel wrap NEZ up; CZ don't enforce follow-on
In the 69th over, new batter Akash Kumar jabs a ball to Danish Malewar at gully to give Chahar his first wicket of the innings.
Next over, Khaleel bowls a short delivery at Malik, who ends up fending it to short leg. Malik falls after an entertaining 42, as NEZ are bowled out for 185. That means CZ are 347 runs ahead in the first innings. They don't enforce the follow-on, and hence will be batting again.
Day 3: Khaleel strikes early
It is a bit grey and cloudy here at the Centre of Excellence as play gets underway between Central Zone and North East Zone on day 3. Khaleel and Dubey start for CZ. In the third over of the day, NEZ's overnight batter Ankur Malik hits Khaleel for two boundaries: the first one comes after the ball flies off the outside edge over the leaping gully fielder, while the second is a crisp cover drive.
But Khaleel ends the over with Malik's partner Tamang's wicket. The ball takes off from the outside edge towards first slip, where the fielder moves back to catch it. NEZ 179 for 8 in 68 overs.
Stumps: NEZ stare at massive deficit
Before NEZ lost 5 for 8 in a middle-order collapse, they were well placed at 128 for 2. But the slide has all but ensured that they will end up giving CZ a decisive first-innings lead. NEZ already trail by 364 runs with two days left, and it should be a matter of time before the CZ bowlers wrap the NEZ tail up. Ankur Malik has entertained with 31*, with thee fours and two sixes from No. 8 after plenty of NEZ batters threw away starts. That's as good as it got for NEZ today. NEZ 168 for 7 in 65 overs after day two.
Clouds gather...
...at the CoE and over NEZ. In the 53rd over, Pheiroijam guided Thakare to Aayush Pandey at gully as NEZ lost their sixth wicket. Two overs later, a direct hit from Malewar finds Rongsen Jonatan short at the non-striker's end for the seventh blow. Ankur Malik arrives and thumps Kuldeep for six over wide mid-off first ball. But before that, NEZ have lost 5 for 8. NEZ 143 for 7 in 55 overs.
Amid all that, the ground has been surrounded by grey clouds - exactly the ones which are harbingers of rain. It is getting slightly gloomy here - just ask NEZ.
Two for Thakare as NEZ collapse
In the 51st over, Aditya Thakare bangs a short ball at left-hand batter Hem Chetri. The batter fends at it rather awkwardly - he ducks a little, and seemingly takes his eyes off while looking to pull. The ball travels off the top half of the bat to Dubey, who's placed at fine leg. NEZ are collapsing, as they've now lost three wickets within three overs while adding only two runs. NEZ 130 for 5 in 51 overs.
Good, low catch by Shubham!
Another set batter from NEZ departs after a promising start. Thapa drives Aditya Thakare on the up towards extra cover, only for Shubham Sharma to go low and grab the chance to his left. Thapa goes for 35, thus giving CZ back-to-back wickets. NEZ 128 for 4 in 49 overs.
Drinks: Dubey gets his second
Off the fifth ball of the 48th over, Anderson decides to skip down the pitch against Dubey, who's bowling from around the wicket. But the NEZ batter loses his balance as he advances, and misses the ball to be stumped after struggling his way to 17 off 77 balls. NEZ 128 for 3 in 48 overs as a 53-run partnership between Anderson and Thapa ends. An hour of play left on day two. How many more wickets can CZ get? Till how far can NEZ keep fighting?
NEZ fight with the bat
Wicketkeeper-batter Jehu Anderson creams two cover drives off Chahar while his partner Ashish Thapa slams three boundaries in an over off Khaleel. Anderson has been the quieter of the two while Thapa has been quicker. NEZ 118 for 2 in 42 overs, with the deficit still a massive 414 runs.
Tea: NEZ openers impress before CZ strike
Two successive wickets means CZ head into the tea break with momentum on their side. The NEZ openers Yumnam and Doria added 72, and frustrated the CZ bowlers in a steady stand. But two wickets in two overs checked their flow. CZ are miles ahead in this match at the moment, and NEZ will need nothing more than a miracle to get close to CZ's first-innings total of 532. NEZ 85 for 2 in 34 overs at tea.
Patidar runs Yumnam out
NEZ opening batter Yumnam looks for an extra run after the ball goes wide of Patidar, who is placed at mid-off. Yumnam, though, ends up far out of the crease, and the throw from Patidar to the wicketkeeper is quick and timely even as Yumnam tyrned and ran back. The decision goes to the third umpire, and Yumnam is run out two short of a fifty.CZ have two back-to -back wickets, with NEZ 75 for 2 in 26 overs.
Dubey strikes for CZ
After being so far so good, a misjudgement costs Doria. Left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey angles one in from around the wicket, and Doria lets the ball go. Except that the ball ends up hitting the stumps. Doria falls for 20, as CZ break a solid opening stand. NEZ 72 for 1 in 24 overs.
Fifty opening stand
Kuldeep Yadav is drilled for four wide of mid-off by Yumnam, who leaves Khaleel Ahmed, the fielder, stunned and unmoved. That shot is another sign of the confidence with which the two NEZ batters are going about against a strong and fancied attack. NEZ 55 for 0 in 16 overs. It is drniks two overs later, with NEZ 58 for 0, trailing by 474 runs.
Openers steady for NEZ
Yumnam swat-pulls Chahar for four to deep-backward square leg to shouts of "Shot hai, yaar" from the dressing room. He follows that up by opening the face of the bat, and running the ball down deep third for another boundary. Yuman on 16, and Doria on 14. NEZ 36 for 0 after nine overs.
Lunch: NEZ have a mountain to climb
Deepak Chahar and Khaleel Ahmed opened the bowling for CZ, who declared on 532 just before lunch. Jotin and Yumnam, the NEZ opening batters, have been beaten by the bowlers, and two outside edges have fallen short of the slips. At lunch on day two, NEZ are 17 for 0 after four overs, trailing CZ by 515 runs.
CZ declare at 532 for 4; Rathod 87*
"Yayyy, come on!", NEZ's Akash Kumar roars as Shubham's middle stump is shaken. He falls for 34, and that is NEZ's first wicket this morning - remember, Malewar had only retired out and wasn't dismissed. With that, CZ declare at 532 for 4 after 102 overs. That decision, though, has left Rathod stranded on 87. Maybe the idea was for the CZ bowlers, fresh and fully rested, to have a crack at the NEZ batters for 15 minutes before lunch.
CZ ease past 500
The scoreboard keeps ticking for CZ, as they pass 500 against a helpless NEZ attack. Legspinner Chetri comes on to bowl the 97th over, where Rathod and Shubham take CZ past the landmark. How many more before CZ decide to pull the plug? For now, though, CZ are 504 for 3 in 97 overs.
Drinks: Rathod firm for CZ
An hour and 15 minutes of play into day two, CZ keep piling on the runs and, with that, more misery on NEZ. The scoring has been slower so far today than last evening and afternoon, but the wickets haven't come for NEZ. Rathod is firm on 60, while his partner Shubham has started patiently with 16 off 45 balls. CZ 487 for 3 in 93 overs, with NEZ looking jaded.
Rathod joins in the fun with fifty
NEZ take the new ball two deliveries into the 83rd over after Rathod punches the first delivery off Pheroijam for four to deep-backward point. That boundary takes him to 47, before he gets a single. Rathod faces a bunch of dots since then - he even skips down the pitch repeatedly to try and mess with the bowlers' lengths - and finally reaches fifty in the 88th over. Rathod leans into a flick for four through midwicket off Tamang, and brings up his seventh first-class fifty. CZ 466 for 3 in 88 overs.
Day 2: Malewar's maiden double-hundred
Malewar, high on confidence and facing a relatively weak bowling attack, smashes the ball to the cover boundary for four in the first over of the second day. That shot brings up his maiden first-class double-hundred, before he decides to retire on 203.
Shubham Sharma is the new batter in, with CZ 445 for 3 in 80 overs.
Early stumps
Dark, black clouds have gathered to the west, and the umpires check for light. There's a stoppage in play, and here comes the ground staff scampering with the covers. The sound of thunder in the distance is heard rather faintly, and the players are off. Bad light stops play. In fact, the umpires have confirmed that it's stumps on day one, as rain comes pattering down. CZ 432 for 2 after 77 overs, with Malewar on 198* and Rathod on 32*.
Drinks in final session
One hour to go on day one, and NEZ will be hoping something goes their way. CZ are 399 for 2 after 73 overs, and already in sight of a mammoth first-innings total. Malewar has marched his way 180 at a strike rate of 87 at the break, while his partner Rathod is solid on 21. They had joined hands after Patidar's 125 left NEZ deflated. All the NEZ bowlers can do now is hope CZ have some mercy.
Meanwhile, it's slightly brighter than what it was about 20 minutes back. There are some clouds scattered around, but there seems to be no threat of rain at the moment.
Rain in the air
The ground staff is ready with the covers at the deep-square leg boundary from the end where Malewar is on strike in the 68th over. It isn't raining yet, but the staff seems all ready to run in should it start dripping any moment. Or perhaps, they're expecting it to come from the north, where a combination of black and grey clouds have gathered.
Malewar's career-best
Off the first ball of the 67th over, Malewar lofts Jotin down the ground, with Tamang placed at mid-off. Tamang, though, seemed to have moved a bit too far to his left. The ball came the other way, as he stretched his right hand out, only for the ball to tickle it and trickle away for four. That boundary takes Malewar from his previous highest of 153 to a career-best 157. CZ 357 for 2 for 2 after 67 overs.
Jotin finally gets Patidar
Yet another attempted sweep off a pace bowler from Patidar, but this time he falls after miscuing it. Jotin, in the 66th over, bowls another length ball, which Patidar aims to deposit beyond the square-leg boundary, and he nearly gets the result he wanted. Malik, who had missed a chance two overs back, is placed right on the edge of the boundary to catch Patidar safely this time. Patidar walks back after a dominating 125 off 96 balls, with CZ 353 for 2 in 66 overs. Yash Rathod is the new batter.
Patidar gets two lives
Second ball of the 64th over. Patidar gets a length delivery from Pheiroijam Jotin, which he looks to launch over mid-off. But Patidar ends up skying the ball, which dips where Palzor Tamang at mid-off is positioned. Tamang watches the ball well, but drops the catch with Patidar on 112.
Three balls later, Patidar goes for an attempted sweep off the pace bowler, but mistimes it. Once again, the ball is sent up ballooning into the sky. Ankur Malik, at deep-backward square leg, takes a few steps forward, but sees the ball come to him on the bounce, with Patidar on 113.
With the CZ captain in full flow, how costly will those misses prove? CZ 332 for 1 after 64 overs.
Tea: Malewar 132*, Patidar 111*
At tea on day one, CZ have bashed their way to 314 for 1 in 61 overs at a masterful run rate of 5.14. Patidar has been aggressive in cracking 111 off just 85 balls, while Malewar, at the other end, has been calmer and yet equally effective. He has ticked along to 132* from 176 deliveries to continue to establish himself at the domestic stage. The two batters had got together at 143 for 1 in the 37th over, when Aryan Juyal had retired hurt after being hit on the abdomen. Since then, Patidar has dominated the 171-run partnership with Malewar, and with that, the hapless NEZ bowlers.
Patidar 101 off 80 balls!
There's a loud round of applause from the CZ dressing room as Patidar raises his bat to acknowledge a commanding century off only 80 deliveries, his 14th in first-class cricket. Patidar's counterpart Jonathan bowls a short delivery outside off, and he punches it through cover for his 18th boundary. That, added to his two sixes, gives Patidar 84 runs out of 101 in boundaries. CZ 303 for 1 in 60 overs as NEZ look clueless on a bright, sunny afternoon.
Four successive reverse sweeps
NEZ's captain and offspinner Rongsen Jonathan bowls the 58th over of CZ's innings. Patidar, on strike, executes one reverse sweep after another off the first four balls. The first three go for a boundary each through short third. Fourth ball, Patidar repeats the shot, but has a deep third waiting for him. CZ 285 for 1 after 58 overs, with Patidar on 94.
Malewar's third first-class hundred
Four laced through extra cover. Malewar's fun in first-class cricket continues. A century brought up with his 20th four - that makes it 80 off 100 runs in boundaries - as Malewar builds on what has been a solid mini-career so far. He raises his third first-class century off 144 balls in the 53rd over. CZ 241 for 1 after 53 overs.
Fifty for Patidar too
Four CZ batters have batted so far, and three of them have got fifty. Patidar is the latest of those. A crunching drive for four through extra cover in the 48th over gets him there off just 42 balls. It is time for drinks in the afternoon session, with CZ chugging along at 216 for 1 after 48 overs, and Malewar on 95.
Patidar off to flier
Boundaries all around the ground, to go with a six. CZ captain Patidar is on 42 off his first 33 balls, and has already thumped seven boundaries and a maximum. Two fours and the six came back-to-back in the 46th over, as CZ continue to pile on the runs. CZ 202 for 1 after 46 overs.
Juyal retired hurt
Aryan Juyal walks back limping in the 37th over of CZ's innings after being hit on the abdomen guard. He has retired hurt on 60, and is replaced by his captain Rajat Patidar at the crease. CZ 148 for 1 after 37 overs.
Lunch: Juyal past fifty
The second-wicket stand between Juyal and Malewar is worth 122 at the lunch break. Juyal moves to his seventh first-class fifty just before the break, thus joining his partner Malewar with the landmark. CZ are 126 for 1 after 34 overs.
Malewar raises half-century
Twenty-one-year-old Malewar has already had a solid start to his domestic career. He averages 52.20 after nine first-class matches, and this morning, he adds a seventh half-century in the format. Malewar flicks the ball for four to a straightish fine leg region, and raises the landmark. CZ 87 for 1 after 28 overs.
Fifty stand!
Juyal and Malewar have now added 50 for the second wicket. There have been a string of dots after the drinks break as the NEZ bowlers have kept tight lines and lengths. But the half-century partnership between the batters is brought up in the 21st over as Juyal punches Bishworjit Konthoujam for two through cover.
CZ 55 for 1 after 21 overs.
Welcome!
Central Zone have plenty of big names in action today. Kuldeep Yadav, Rajat Patidar, Deepak Chahar and Khaleel Ahmed are among them.
Meanwhile, North East Zone won the toss and chose to field. They have even struck early. Central Zone lose opener Aayush Pandey to Akash Kumar in the third over of the morning. Since then, Aryan Juyal and new batter Danish Malewar have looked steady even as the NEZ bowlers have kept it tight. CZ 18 for 1 in eight overs.
