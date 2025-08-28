Live Blog - Duleep Trophy 2025-26 quarter-final - CZ to face WZ in semi-final

At tea on day one, CZ have bashed their way to 314 for 1 in 61 overs at a masterful run rate of 5.14. Patidar has been aggressive in cracking 111 off just 85 balls, while Malewar, at the other end, has been calmer and yet equally effective. He has ticked along to 132* from 176 deliveries to continue to establish himself at the domestic stage. The two batters had got together at 143 for 1 in the 37th over, when Aryan Juyal had retired hurt after being hit on the abdomen. Since then, Patidar has dominated the 171-run partnership with Malewar, and with that, the hapless NEZ bowlers.