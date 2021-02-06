Join us for updates, analysis and colour from the second day of the series opener

Welcome to our live report of the second day of the first India-England Test from Chennai. Join us for updates, analysis and colour.

11.20am: Out of control

Nadeem and Sundar have really struggled to exert control throughout this innings for India. It's a tricky position for Kohli, because he will be acutely aware of the fact that Bumrah, Ishant and Ashwin are all coming back after injuries, and as such, he doesn't want to over-use them, but his hand has been forced by England's aggression against the change bowlers.

Their combined figures - 39-3-156-0 - are a reflection of the fact that they have leaked far too many boundaries (22 fours and a six between them). As Kevin Pietersen noted yesterday, Kohli would dearly love to have Jadeja in, whose economy rate in home Tests across his career is just 2.24 runs an over. That sort of parsimony would have been incredibly valuable.

